Singer Wizkid has shown that he is a lover of movies and a fan of actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele.

He shared a scene from a movie acted by the blockbuster queen on his Instagram, which caught her attention

Hours later, she reciprocated his action which had netizens sharing their thoughts about the two award-winning celebrities

Fans were ecstatic as they reacted to Afrobeats singer, Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, sharing an old picture of actress Funke Akindele on his Instagram stories.

Wizkid and Funke Akindele share each other's pictures. Image credit: @wizkidayo, @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

The image was from an old movie scene where she rocked a red outfit and a fringe hairstyle. She was also in a calm mood.

Some hours after Wizkid posted Funke's photo, she shared his on her Instagram stories. The Essence crooner wore a Burberry cap, a simple shirt, and a silver chain.

Some fans were impressed with the idea of Wizkid acknowledging Funke and they stated that he must have enjoyed the movie for him to share a scene online.

Others simply praised the efforts of the award-winning entertainers and noted their contribution to the music and movie industry respectively.

See Wizkid and Funke Akindele's posts below:

Reactions to Wizkid, Funke Akindele's posts

See some of the reactions to Wizkid and Funke Akindele's posts below:

@realchinnynnaji:

"Any movie wey Wizkid screenshot, just know that he enjoyed watching it."

@unorthodoxreviews:

"RRR - Real Recognize Real."

@jako_haircut:

"I talk am Wizkid wan dey art film."

@mzz_tosyn:

"Wizkid was casted in return of Jenifa. I won’t be surprised if I see him in EVERYBODY LOVES JENIFA."

@jamisdepe:

"Love from the days of Jenifa diary when baba still dey with Banky."

@sharzmelly:

"They want to act movie together."

@mahrona__:

"Make Wizkid no whine aunty Funke o. We sabi that move oo."

Wizkid dedicates new album to late mum

Legit.ng earlier reported that Wizkid had announced that he would be releasing his next album Morayo soon.

The album is dedicated to his late mother, whom he described as the love of his life, and it will be his sixth.

His fans were excited about the development, and they expect it to be an excellent display of his musical prowess.

