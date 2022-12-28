Singer Wizkid’s baby mama Jada Pollock has shared a rare picture of him on daddy’s duties with their boys

While the music star’s face was not visible in the pics, the tattoos on the singer’s lap and wrist gave him away

Wizkid’s fans and followers have since taken to social media to gush over the picture as many hailed him

Aside from being loved by his fans and followers for his musical prowess, Nigerian singer Ayo Balogun better known as Wizkid also shares a bond with his kids.

This comes as a rare picture of Wizkid babysitting children believed to be his kids, who he had with Jada P, emerged online.

Picture of Wizkid and children stirs reactions. Credit: @jadap

Although Wizkid’s face was not shown, the tattoo on his lap and wrist, however, gave him away.

The name of Wizkid’s second child with Jada remains unknown.

See the post below:

Fans react to rare pics of Wizkid and his new baby

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as some fans insisted the picture was that of Wizkid and his children, see them below:

justlunchfoods:

"Snow, that's the baby's name."

black_poza:

"If you no blind you go see say na popsy be that ."

monty_sosa:

"Why do they hide their babies.....unto what?."

generalvibesonly:

"So he day show love ❤️ like this but just don’t post.. and the other post and that makes him more of a lovely father ?? wizkid wisdom na from God Abeg."

madam_milli65:

"We Fc family know it’s a boy we have seen the pics ever since."

sean_build:

"You’re right we go hear announcement soon."

Wizkid's Jada P shares pics of her second child for the first time

Wizkid’s baby mama and manager stunned many back in October with a lovely photo she shared on her birthday.

The picture showed the beautiful talent manager carrying her newborn baby, with her first son Zion beside her.

What made it more special was that it was the first time Jada P would be sharing the picture of her new baby as the birth was not made public.

