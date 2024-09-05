Nigerian celebrity couple Yhemo Lee and Thayour B have finally held their white wedding ceremony to the joy of fans

On Thursday, September 5, 2024, adorable photos and videos from the special occasion made the rounds online

Many Nigerians reacted to the beautiful display between the couple, their groomsmen and other family members

Nigerian actor and nightlife guru Idowu Adeyemi, aka Yhemo Lee and his wife, Tayo, aka Thayour B, have finally held their white wedding ceremony.

Recall that on August 31, 2024, the couple tied the knot traditionally at a talk-of-the-town event attended by many prominent personalities.

Videos from Yhemo Lee and Thayour B's white wedding. Photos: @sugarweddings.

Source: Instagram

A few days after their over-the-top traditional wedding ceremony, videos made the rounds online on September 5, of the couple getting married the ‘white way’.

The bride and groom looked regal in their all-white outfits. Yhemo Lee rocked a white tailcoat paired with well-tailored black trousers and matching black shoes with silver details.

His wife, Thayour, on the other hand, rocked a heavily stoned flowy white dress with a white bouquet. See videos of the couple below:

Yhemo Lee’s groomsmen did not disappoint. The actor’s guys rocked mark powder blue suits sewn into different unique styles. Unlike most groomsmen who rock black suits sewn in similar styles, the nightlife guru’s friends did not disappoint with their impressively tailored attires.

Some of Yhemo Lee’s groomsmen include Rahaman Jago, Poco Lee, White Lion, King Manny and more notable faces in the Lagos nightlife scene.

See their videos below:

See videos of the white wedding venue below:

What fans said about Yhemo Lee’s white wedding

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from fans to videos from Yhemo Lee and Thayour B’s white wedding. Read what they had to say below:

_tobyblush:

“Wahala for groomsman wey no get dreads o 😍😍.”

Kpwilliams008:

“I love how they do traditional marriage very loud these days and then do the white wedding calmly 🤭.”

theduchapartments:

“Hairstyle and dressing on point💯.”

hardeydayour:

“Leave steez for @rahman_jago_ 🔥.”

frekewilson_masterpiece:

“A very stylish groom😍.”

Anniex550:

“A stylish groom😍❤️❤️.”

Thormmmie:

“His fashion game is on point 👌🏾.”

Bukkyolamideajoke:

“Her simplicity for me❤️.”

Theduchapartments:

“Beauty and Fashion combined 😍😍💯.”

Asebake9:

“So beautiful❤️.”

Future_first_lady:

“Gorgeous bride ❤️.”

Iamoluremiajayi:

“This wedding never finish? They look very lovely! 😍”

Misstylove:

“So beautiful 😍 there is still hope for the singles ,December never reach 😂”

chidimaochonga:

“This is beautiful ❤️ can’t wait to be called a wife this year 🙏.”

anniex550:

“God when 😍🔥.”

Emorishcake:

“His shoe size must be 38. She dazzles in all glory.”

precious_joycee_ogechy:

“Where una Dey see money 😢.”

Legaltender01:

“What are they doing again?.”

Odubelaseun:

“This one na another round of celebration right?”

gazzabunny:

“Who sew this monkey jacket for yemolee?”

Luxhomeinterior:

“Everybody sha want to have one the best and most expensive wedding in lagos now….., abeg where una Dey see this money ohh….. for this hard economic.”

Yhemo Lee shares pre-wedding photos

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yhemo Lee was preparing for his much-talked-about wedding and had released some pre-wedding photos that enticed his fans.

The actor and his fiancée, Thayour, looked stunning as they rocked exquisite outfits which had their fans impressed.

Their wedding was expected to have a large range of celebrities in attendance and their fans could not wait for it to be held.

Source: Legit.ng