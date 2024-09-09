Cross-dresser James Brown showed that beyond putting on female clothes, he can also catwalk like ladies

He rocked a grey crop top over a blue long-sleeve shirt, and he combined it with a short white skirt

As she walked stylishly, he missed his step and some fans wondered what was on his mind as he took his steps without care

Cross-dresser James Brown got his fans talking as he wore some fancy female clothes and walked graciously on a small pavement.

James Brown misses his steps and falls to the ground. Image credit: @wf_jamesbrown

He is known to court attention to himself and this time, he wore an outfit, which was a combination of a grey crop top over a blue long-sleeve shirt.

The dramatic social media influencer wore a short white skirt over white leggings and red shoes. As he walked majestically, he slipped and fell heavily on the ground.

James described himself as the most beautiful girl in Africa. He noted that he does not respond to the texts of some people. However, he encouraged his fans to respond to ugly people because they are humans too.

Some netizens reacted to his fall. While some showed concern about the state of his body, others said that he was just being a funny person.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to James Brown's video

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to James Brown's video below:

@the_real_tobe_official:

"You well so?"

@tee_smasha:

"This looks so real."

@wuraaola_art

"The bounce back, so demure so cutesy, we make art."

@d_flowergirlj:

"Queen stepper … I didn’t see that coming."

@evve__lynn:

"You’re so funny eh."

@emmyjake_:

"Hope you’re okay?"

@noninho001:

"This one na intestine abi na agwor."

@max_marcello_:

"I hope you didn’t hurt yourself though."

James Brown respond to his sister's allegations

Legit.ng earlier reported that James Brown had spoken up about the allegations that he beat his adopted sister, Gracious Brown.

In a video, Gracious said James physically assaulted her and also reported her Instagram account, and asked others to do so

The cross-dresser did not address the allegations but noted that he gave his sister fame but accused her of lacking what he had.

