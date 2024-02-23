Media personality James Brown looked gorgeous as he adorned a pink feather dress for his birthday

The celebrant, who often describes himself as a drag queen and rocks female clothes, got loads of wishes on his special day

He also wore a white dress with green and blue designs as he took some beautiful photos for his fans

Nigerian social media personality James Brown has gotten loads of wishes as he celebrated his birthday in a pink feather dress and a white outfit with green and blue designs.

He is often adorned in female clothes and calls himself a drag queen or the princess of Africa. So, it was unsurprising that he rocked those outfits for his memorable day.

His pink feather dress was combined with a black and peach hairstyle, and his white dress got its spark with his green hair. He was so excited as he went down memory lane to celebrate how far he had come.

James, who is mostly in a funny mood, captioned his white dress on his Instagram page:

"This look represents how I started. In the beginning, everybody castigated me, literally almost everybody castigated me. Nobody wanted to hear me out. I was not even important, the pampas in my body is the trash and insult an the stuffs they used to insult me, but instead of me to breakdown or be depressed, I allow those things build me and I stand tall like the Egyptian Architecture. I stand tall like the Eiffel tower of Paris. I’m the princess of Africowwww, and the duchess of London."

Check out James Brown's pink feather dress in the slides below:

Fans celebrate James Brown's birthday

Several fans of the social media personality took to his page to celebrate him. Check out some of their comments below:

@princess_emike:

"If to say DSS sabi their work, no be to pick you up? My princess, wetin be this?"

@mike_azira:

"The daughter of queen Eliza."

@rayhael_ray:

"Me I no understand this shoot ooo."

@annie_onome_1:

"My princess this second slide so e get as e be o. Na Tinubu facial expression be that o."

@officialnaomi5:

"Mami water don do photoshop."

@dynamic_jee:

"Dammnn, this guy is too cute."

@lizzybae507:

"James try dey close your mouth small, e too long but you still fine Sha happy birthday."

@pg_glow_hair:

"Happy birthday wishing you heavenly blessings on earth keep winning."

James Brown looks dapper as a man

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, James had posted some lovely pictures he made into a collage as a man and shared with his fans on social media.

In the images, he looked quite handsome and charming in his black hoodie and black jean trousers.

He offered a prize slash for those who might need his service as a man and uploaded the postcard of his new rate.

