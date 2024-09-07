Despite being one of the biggest artists in Africa, David Adeleke, widely known as Davido keeps spreading his tentacle

The singer was seen performing at a high-profile event in France, where billionaire Femi Otedola was also present

He was seen attempting to prostrate to greet Otedola, but before he could do it fully, Otedola pulled him up into a warm hug

Who knew Femi Otedola was a huge fan of Davido's music? The billionaire businessman was spotted at the lavish 60th birthday party of Toyin Saraki, the wife of former Senate president Bukola Saraki, in Saint Tropez, France, where David Adeleke, better known as Davido, performed live.

Others also present at the event included Davido's favourite uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, Femi Otedola's wife, and Oba Saheed Elegushi.

The singer seemed to be having a great time at the elite event as he walked about, engaging the guests, who were swaying their bodies to his pleasurable music.

As soon as the mega-hit maker spotted the Nigerian billionaire, he approached him and attempted to prostrate as a proper Yoruba boy.

However, before Davido could go full-length on the floor, Otedola pulled him up and hugged him while also sharing a short dance with him.

The priceless moment between the 'father and son' has spurred many comments on social media, particularly from lovers of the award-winning Afrobeat musician.

It will be recalled that Davido was recently dragged by an online personality following his shady comment about Isreal DMW's ex-wife, Sheila Courage.

Fans react to video

Here is how some Nigerians have reacted to Davido's respectful disposition towards Otedola. Read some comments below:

Davido praises Femi Otedola in a 60th-birthday clip

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, popular Nigerian billionaire businessman Femi Otedola posted the birthday message he received from Davido when he clocked 60.

In the heartwarming video, Davido revealed that Otedola gave him his first $30,000 (N23 million) in cash after his career started.

The video soon caused a huge buzz on social media as many netizens talked about the privileges of being from a rich family.

