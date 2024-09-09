Actor Timini Egbuson often plays lover boy roles and his fans have attached him to that character off-screen

In a video, he was seen with actress Sarah Martins in a closed-up manner which got fans talking

Both of them smiled at intervals with Sarah's bosoms touching Timini, and they made some gestures before the camera

Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson and actress Sarah Martins gave fans something to discuss as they shared a loved-up video of themselves.

Timini Egbuson and Sarah Martins leave fans talking with their lovey-dovey video. Image credit: @_timini, @officialsarahmartins

In the video shared on Sarah's Instagram stories, she wore a black singlet that exposed her bosoms. She flaunted them before Timini who wore a white singlet and was smiling at intervals.

Sarah smiled before the camera as Timini drew her closer so her bosoms could touch his chest. The actor rocked dark sunglasses while his female counterpart raised her sunglasses on her head.

She was blushing and stated in Yoruba that Timini should not kill her. Meanwhile, singer Timaya's Gra Gra played in the background.

Several netizens noted that Timini is overhyped and they could not tell why others keep making remarks about his handsomeness.

React to Timini Egbuson, Sarah Martins' video

Check out what some netizens have said about Timini and Sarah Martin's video below:

@yomideee__:

"Why do I feel Timini is overhyped like the guy is just there."

@lauretta_egboh:

"People like Timini not because he's a fine guy like that, but he just has this aura around women. I don't know to explain it but he has that verve that can attract a lady. The masculine confidence around the feminine gender is electric."

@moponz:

"The most overhyped guy by ladies in Nigeria."

@angelgoldygh:

"The lady has finished melting. She's gone lol. I wonder the craze for this guy. He's fine but the attention he gets from so many women muzzes me."

Timini Egbuson speaks about his career

Legit.ng earlier reported that Timini gave netizens a glimpse into his humble beginnings in the country’s film industry.

Timini, who broke into the scene with his role on the renowned MTV Shuga TV series, revealed the first payment he got was huge.

The Nollywood lover boy, however, mentioned that he was discouraged about being an actor, but his first salary from the Shuga series changed the whole thing.

