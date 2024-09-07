A lady has shared her excitement after she met a 'fake' Wizkid and shared the video on social media

In the clip, she sat next to the man who looked so much like Wizkid and expressed her love for the singer

She noted that her money has gone up if anyone wants to speak with her, she put her hand round the 'fake' Wizkid's neck

A social media user known as Mhiz Gold has unveiled Wizkid's lookalike in a viral video that got fans talking.

In the clip which was shared on Gold's Inst story, the guy, who looked so much like the Grammy Award winner, was sitting next to her.

Lady shows off Wizkid's lookalike. Photo credit@mhizgold

According to Gold, she now charges N20 million if anyone would talk to her because she has met a superstar. She bragged that she also knows some celebrities in Nigeria.

Mhiz Gold declared her love for the Ojuelegba crooner.

Wizkid's lookalike shows tattoo

In the recording, the man that looked so much like Wizkid used a replica of the singer's round dark glass. He also wore a see-through black cloth, just like the one Wizkid wore when he started out his singing career.

The man had a tattoo on his neck just like the Made in Lagos crooner, however, fans were still able to differentiate between the real award-winning music star and the fake one.

This is not the first time that fans will be discovering celebrities' lookalike. A man became popular after fans discovered that he looked like Davido. He bought a Maybach months ago, just like the Timeless crooner.

See the video below:

How fans reacted to the video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video. Here are some of the comments below:

@yhemi.soft:

"Abba Wizkid."

@kisshello_vibes20:

"Even if no be wizkid, the Guy Try I be first think say na him so as everyone else, I’m your big fans."

@etz_hope_berry:

"I’m your big fans very local girl."

@nwaobianoziee:

"Looks more heathy than Wizkid.'

@__shubomi:

"I’m your big fans, purrr.'

@kemisolapretty_:

"“I’m your big fans Olodo"

@olawaleadekoya:

"This wizkid leather wristwatch thought."

@olamiposimanlikediamond:

"Wizkid voice no be like Volkswagen car voice."

