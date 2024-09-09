The legal battle between Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin and VeryDarkMan continues to trend

Amid a report of NAFDAC warning the public against the cleric's miracle products, VDM has been accused of forgery

Prophet Jeremiah's lawyer recently addressed the press in a video that is making the rounds on social media

Nigerians may be in for more drama on the legal battle between Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin and Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan.

In a recent video trending online, the legal team representing Prophet Jeremiah has accused VDM of forgery and deception.

Prophet Jeremiah's lawyer claimed VDM forged a receipt. Credit: @prophetjeremiahfufeyin @verydarkblackman

The receipt VDM used in purchasing the miracle products he paraded as evidence was said to be fake and manipulated.

Prophet Jeremiah's lawyer, Ihensekhin Samuel, also said he would make available to the press the purported receipt VDM claimed to have used to buy the miracle products.

"The receipts don't exist in any ramification," he said.

The case has been forwarded to the chief judge of the Federal High Court, Abuja, for reassignment.

Watch video of Prophet Jeremiah's lawyer speaking below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that NAFDAC has warned the public against buying Prophet Jeremiah's miracle products.

People react as VDM is accused of fake receipt

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below

juniormartins.en

"Lawyer defending pastor is not feeling fine and his pastor is selling healing and miracle water."

ademadeworks:

"I seriously pity that VDM, he needs to thread more carefully and slow it down on this space."

bantemulla

"So pastor fly to treat himself healing water no deh work again?"

ik_gentle_:

"No problem he forge am ..okay bring the original product con heal people lol."

iamdebbyking:

"Pastor lawyer no suppose get any kind of medical conditions na. Shey pastor no give am miracle water drink ni?"

officialradeo:

"Scoffs….You get NAFDAC abi you no get???"

naija_sta:

"Lol, wetin concern us with receipt abeg? Is the miracle water working or not? Is it registered with nafdac or not? Simple enough to answer."

VDM slams prophet Fufeyin

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that the critic had shared more details on his ongoing battle with Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin.

VDM and Fufeyin have been in a series of back-and-forth following the release of the cleric's newly launched miracle products.

The critic called out the senior pastor and his lawyer for failing to show up in court for his N1 billion legal suit.

