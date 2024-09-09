The senior prophet at Christ MercyLand Deliverance Ministry, Warri has made a donation of N2.5 million to a new mother

The woman had welcomed six children at once and a video showed when the popular man of God visited her

He was spotted holding bundles of naira notes which he said amounted to N2.5 million and that he was donating to the babies

Amid his clash with VeryDarkMan and a callout by NAFDAC, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin donated N2.5 million to a new mother.

The popular cleric had visited a woman who was blessed with six babies at once.

Fufeyin gave N2.5 million cash to a woman who welcomed six babies at once. Photo credit: X/@dammiedammie35 and Facebook/Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin.

Source: UGC

He was spotted in a room which appeared to be a maternity ward where the woman and her babies were.

The prophet brought out bundles of naira notes and said he was donating the same to the mother and her babies. The video was posted by X user @dammiedammie35.

This is coming as VeryDarkMan reported the cleric to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

Watch the video below:

Reactions to donation by Jeremiah Fufeyin

@Samuel__szn said:

"But wetin do bank transfer?"

@YoungEmmanuelJ said:

"People won't see this and commend him oo, VDM won't see this oo, but make e be bad news, fiam, e don fly."

@Cleverlydey4u said:

"He just won show off coz wetin do bank transfer?"

@iam_thowbie said:

"What happened to bank transfer?"

@maneekofficial said:

"Very commendable, but I just hope it’s not audio and arrangee. VDM needs to carry out an investigation to ensure this isn’t one of his scams."

@kinglabi_ said:

"Must we see how he’s removing the money from the bag? Help without being noticed."

@vibes4witty said:

"All this show off no too much for the man of God."

@ulot_szn said:

"He's just showing off. He's a pastor and he doesn't need all these social media popularity, he could have just transferred the money to her bank account."

NAFDAC distances self from Fufeyin's products

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has stated that products from the founder of Christ Mercy Land Delivery Ministries, Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin, were not registered with the agency.

In a statement released by the agency on Sunday, September 8, 2024, and signed by its Director General, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, it stated that an investigation was ongoing on the clergy's products.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng