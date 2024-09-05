Fun videos of singer D'banj on board public transport in Lagos state are trending on social media

A clip showed the moment the singer entertained commuters on the Lagos' Blue Line train and BRT bus

Another video showed D'banj doing giveaways while posing for cameras with excited fans, a move that has been applauded on social media

Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, aka D'banj, is trending on social media over videos of him boarding public transport in Lagos.

D'banj, who recently released a new project, 'The Entertainer,' was well received by commuters who were excited to have him on board.

D'banj poses with fans on Lagos public transport. Credit: X/mr.jags

Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) revealed it coincided with the first anniversary of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) Blue Line.

LAMATA revealed that D’Banj offered to pay the transport fee of the commuters who rode with him by crediting their Cowry Card.

He began his journey at the Leventis bus stop and boarded an electric bus to the Marina train station. From there, he transferred to the Blue Line train, travelling to the National Theatre station and back to Marina.

Watch video of D'banj entertaining fans below:

See pictures shared by Jubril Gawat, senior special assistant to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu below:

People hail D'banj

See some of the comments below:

IamEriOluwa

"That's heartwarming to hear. I am happy about what D'banj is wearing. It's time our celebrities helped sell our attire. We need more of such PR. It's good for our people."

OgidiOmoluabi:

"This can only happen in our own LAGOS."

i_jandor:

"Aww! This is too sweet. The woman was in shock to receive such a money blessing. This is nice to watch."

Laykay0808:

"Thanks for the monetary gift to the woman. God bless you real good."

