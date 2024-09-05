Nigerian actress Joke Silva made a recent revelation about her last moments with late singer Onyeka Onwenu

The veteran star during a podcast interview mention that she was at the function where the deceased last performed

Legit.ng earlier reported that the departed music icon slumped after performing at the birthday ceremony of Stella Okoli, owner of Emzor Pharmaceuticals

Nigerian actress Joke Silva has revealed the moment she shared with late veteran singer Onyeka Onwenu.

In a recent interview with Chude Jideonwo, Joke Silva, who was present at the party where Onyeka Onwenu fainted, described the situation in detail.

Joke Silva spoke about last moments with Onyeka Onwenu. Credit: @onyekaonwenu, @ajokesilva

Source: Instagram

According to her, The One Love crooner performed at an event, and they both had a light-hearted moment with her on stage.

However, shortly after returning to her seat, Onwenu slumped and passed out.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Joke Silva said that she had escorted Onyeka Onwenu to the hospital, where she remained for about an hour and a half before dying.

“We were at the party together at the same table. At some point, when she was going around the room during her performance, she came to me and pulled me up, and we had a bit of a twirl.

“She was singing ‘One Love’, and close to the (end of the) song, we both went back to our seats. And it was when I looked across that I heard Shola Momoh saying ‘she’s not well, she slumped on her chair’. But then she was just unconscious. She had a pulse.

“CPR was performed while she was laid down on the floor. We tried to revive her. We asked for doctors in the house to come and look at her and they did. Later on, I went to the hospital. And she was there for about one and half hours before she finally passed”, she said.

Watch the video below:

Joke Silva and Onyeka Onwenu

Legit.ng compiled below:

positivebondship:

"Listening, Singing and Dancing to her song growing up was one of my childhood memories. She will be forever remain in our memories. Rest In Perfect Peace Great One."

vogue_woman_apparels:

"I did not meet her physically but the business transaction we did...she was warm and understanding...she was a real sweet soul truly...love you."

talkmasculinity:

"One death too many. I still cry each time I see a video or photo of her on my timeline. Still so unbelievable, so heart breaking."

datbassa_girl:

"Was looking forward to seeing her in her 90's she is those kinda women you want to see age so we'll. God rests her soul."

crispytreatzng:

"Aunty Joke didn't know that dance would be The Elegant Stallion's last dance, looking back, she'd be happy she obliged her. What a fickle life. It still feels like a lie that the legendary Onyeka is gone. Hmm, rest well mama."

quiverchannel_kachi:

"You all gonna make tear up, I feel her death was peaceful."

kemmapatrick:

"Thanks for making it possible to see and know other aspects of Onyeka Onwenu, the Icon. May her soul continue to rest in peace."

blessed_stevo_lighting:

"Keep resting in the blossom of the almighty."

Onwenu’s memo on how she wants to be buried

Before her tragic passing on Tuesday night, July 30, late Nigerian singer Onyeka Onwenu reflected on burials and how she wanted to be mourned.

In the richly infused opinion piece published three years ago, Obi Cubana's mother's lavish burial triggered the You and I hitmaker

Onwenu gave her honest take on spending excessively at burials and instructed family and friends on paying their last respects.

Source: Legit.ng