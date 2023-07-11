Veteran actor, Olu Jacobs, has added another year to his year age to the joy of his wife and many fans

The talented actor who clocked 81 years was celebrated by his loving wife, Joke Silva on her social media handles with sweet words

Netizens and celebrities have sent in their good wishes for the screen god as he marks his birthday

Veteran Nollywood actor, Olu Jacobs has added a new year to his age. The actor who has been suffering from dementia for a while now turned 81 years and was celebrated by his loving wife, Joke Silva with a sweet message.

Joke Silva celebrates husband, Olu Jacobs on his birthday 81st birthday. Photo:@ajokesilva

Source: Instagram

Joke Silva took to her verified Instagram page and wrote:

“Showboy...Happy birthday dearest as you add plus 1 @_olujacobs.God is good...always. Sir Js fans have been celebrating his birthday since May Note ...today is the official day 11th July."

Celebrities and netizens prays for Olu Jacobs on his birthday

Many Nigerian celebrities and netizens have reacted to Joke Silva's post. Many of the commenters prayed for the man who graced their screen with his unique talent.

See some reactions below:

@mofedamijo:

"Happy birthday pathfinder. My knees are on the ground. Because you are, I’m"

@femiadebayosalami:

"Happy birthday Daddy..LLNP"

@belloadunola:

"Happy birthday daddy olu Jacob, emi yin a tun bo se pupo odun laye loruko jesu."

@tsn740:

"Happy birthday sir. Wishing you more years ahead filled with God's strength"

@auntyshine_shinestoryteller:

"Happy birthday sir. God's blessings always"

@kennyluv3:

"Happy Birthday daddy J we love you immensely God will continue to be with and restore back your health"

@funkepdl:

"Happy blessed birthday sir, may you continue to grow gracefully in Jesus name. Amen"

@omotoyosiwrites:

"Happy birthday Nollywood 001"

@dessy_musik:

"Happy Birthday Grand Pa. We celebrate you Legend"

@twen4life:

"Happy Birthday to a Legend."

Joke opens up on health of Olu Jacobs

Joke Silva has shared some hard facts as she opened up about her marital struggle with her ailing husband and actor Olu Jacobs.

Joke made this disclosure during an interview on actress Nancy Isime's show.

She revealed how she has been handling Olu Jacob's dementia as she revealed it had affected her marriage.

The screen diva added that Olu Jacobs was an incredible husband and a fantastic father to their children.

