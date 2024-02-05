Lady Jasmine has dropped another series of videos in a bid to clear her amid the controversies trailing her over Mr Ibu

In a video, the comic actor's adopted daughter suggested she was set to take Mr Ibu's wife, Stella Maris, to court over claims she made against her

Lady Jasmine, in another video, also responded to critics advising her to leave Mr Ibu and his family

John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu's family drama over his health and donations made to him, has continued to make headlines.

After months of exchanges online, Chioma Okafor, aka Lady Jasmine, has finally shared her story as she called out Mr Ibu's wife, Stella Maris.

Jasmine shares how Mr Ibu's wife and an unknown lady teamed up against her. Credit: @ladyjasminec @reealmribu

Why Lady Jasmine wants to sue Mr Ibu's wife

In a recent video on her Instagram page, Jasmine shared how Mr Ibu's wife tried to defame her.

She also disclosed that Stella and an unknown lady teamed up to make allegations of her stealing millions from Mr Ibu.

She said:

"I am still waiting for you to come and prove how I stole 300 million or how much you have reduced it to ! I just need one single prove at least , not some baseless accusations! stick to your initial accusations and prove it to court! After all I was the one that insisted we go to court, when you are your lawyers were begging to settle in a family way and I have evidence of the conversations too. You can’t accuse someone and not prove it in court," Jasmine said.

Watch the video Lady Jasmine speaking below:

How Lady Jasmine responded to critics

The Nollywood actor's adopted daughter stressed that she has been in her house since the whole saga started.

She said:

"Those of you saying leave this family alone , never been a time I held anyone against their will , I was living in my house when daddy’s wife , pleaded with me to let daddy move in with me and my family, as daddy have been living , with so many people before me ,for over two years before I return! After all this lies , I have lost all respect for you ! It’s your family that needs to leave me alone at this point."

Why Ken Erics visited Mr Ibu

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mr Ibu was spotted in a video shared by his junior colleague Ken Erics on Sunday, January 21.

Ken revealed he shared the video to bring joy to fans and admirers concerned about Ibu's wellbeing.

"This is amazing sir I feel so good about this a breath of fresh air thank u for the visit," a fan said.

