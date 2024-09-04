A video shared online by a lady identified as Geeeee Queen has sparked massive reactions online

In the viral clip, the lady shared clips of a man which she claimed to share a striking resemblance with a social media activist, Verydarkman

The lady revealed that she ran into the man after ordering a ride on the Uber app, only for the driver to arrive, and she couldn't help noticing how much he looked like Verydarkman

A controversial social media personality, Geeeeee Queen, has sparked mixed reactions online after a video of her in an Uber ride went viral.

Geeee Queen is famous for creating raunchy and alluring content on social media platforms. She recently shared a video of herself hailing a ride in Lagos, and the person she ran into in the car left her stunned.

Reactions have trailed a video of VDM's lookalike doing Uber driver. Photo credit: @verydarkblackman/@geeeee_queen

Geeee Queen meets VDM lookalike in doing Uber

The outspoken content creator stirred mixed reactions online after she shared a video of the person she ran into on her way out.

She shared a video of the Uber driver who came to pick her up. In the clip, Geeee Queen noted that she couldn't help but post the person's image online because of the striking resemblance the driver shared with social media activist Verydarkman.

Legit.ng recalls reporting a recent video shared by video where called out Pastor Jeremiah Fufeyin and his wife.

Check out the viral clip below:

Reactions trail video of VDM lookalike

Comments have trailed the viral clip posted online by Geee Queen:

@hush_baby_01:

"Very Dark Mon ti pada dey bè."

@iambimbola_kay:

"Why is no one talking about how uncomforable she's making the man feel. Recording someone without their consent for social media content is wrong. If nah man do this to woman nah another thing ona go dey talk."

@tswaggz_banks:

"Very dark man ❌ Feridacmon."

@ckgramm:

"Everybody get look alike just pray make your own lookalike no be kidnapper."

@ble_ssing_sunday:

"E better to resemble VDM than to resemble Samlarry."

@slaywithvey:

"He was clearly uncomfortable. Stop making videos of strangers without their consent."

@hajisezzy:

"Guys ❌ gaisi ✅Very dark man ❌. Verydarkmoorn ✅

@mrlilgaga:

"She’s definitely from ONDO . reminds me on honeymoon and her mother."

@king_said01:

"Driver is obviously comfortable with you recording, but NO! You just had to be silly!!"

