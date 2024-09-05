Miss Kwara Ufa Daniel from the recently concluded Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, in a video, appreciated South Africans for their support

Legit.ng recalls reporting that South Africans, in a twist during the pageant, snubbed Chidimma Adetshian as they voted for Miss Kwara instead

Miss Kwara, in her appreciation video, also expressed her desire to travel to South Africa, a comment which stirred reactions

Ufa Dania, who represented Kwara state in the recently concluded Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, has released an appreciation video.

While former Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina emerged as the winner, Miss Kwara made a name for herself, especially among South Africans who supported and voted for her during the pageant.

Miss Kwara appreciates her South African fans. Credit: @ufadania

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Ufa emerged as a fan favourite among South Africans amid social media criticisms about her looks.

Miss Kwara Ufa Dania appreciates fans

Miss Kwara, who appreciated her fans, specially thanked South Africans for their support and votes.

She revealed she was unaware of their support while participating in the pageant as they couldn't access their phones during the contest. Miss Kwara also asked them to fly her to South Africa.

"I am so grateful to everyone who voted, supported and encouraged me," she said in the video

Watch video of Miss Kwara appreciating fans below

Reactions as Miss Kwara appreciates South Africans

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

__sukithegenius:

"Ufa🥹 So so proud. So proud The people bullying were too insignificant to be noticed, dear. Shine on!"

sandanathi:

"South Africans🇿🇦 have named you Nomathemba (Mother of hope)."

mpho_bianca2:

"We really need to fly her here as South Africans 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦. We love you so much beautiful. God’s grace is upon you."

kuly_is_me:

"Our Honorary SA'n gurl! 🇿🇦."

nedudoc

"Chaiiii those South Africans genuinely love you oo my sister. Come see them in numbers on TikTok.. this girl are you sure you not from their place."

philimasondo

"Come to South Africa during December time, the weather is not good now... December u will have fun."

Chidimma spotted with Tacha

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Chidimma Adetshina showed off her dance moves as she rocked a gorgeous outfit.

In a video, she danced alongside BBNaija star Tacha, who wore a stylish outfit.

Tacha's attire was a blend of different colours and patterns, and she asked her fans to rate who danced better.

Source: Legit.ng