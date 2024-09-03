Nigerian singer Davido has sparked massive reactions online with his recent exchange with a fan who called him out

The Twitter user had accused Davido of some changes in the way he acts and behaves on social media since after he got married to Chioma

Davido responded to the comment, noting that he was trying to do better as a husband and a father

Globally renowned Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, recently got into an eye-opening exchange on social media with one of his fans.

The singer shared a comment that stirred thousands of reactions from his fans and other netizens.

Nigerian singer Davido reveals why he's had to change his lifestyle after getting married. Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

However, a tweet from @magik_jay_ caught his attention. The person noted some changes he had noticed about Davido after marriage.

The tweep had alleged that Davido had gradually started changing his personality after he officially married Chioma.

Davido responds to tweep

The Afrobeats star responded to the X user's comment, noting why he had been making conscious efforts to change certain aspects of his personality since getting married.

Davido noted that he was trying to do better than he used to be. This exchange happened after Davido had declared publicly on his page that he loved his family.

See the exchange between Davido and the fan:

Reactions trail Davido's tweet about his family

Here are some of the comments that trailed the exchange between Davido and his fan:

@Michael2272na:

"This is what happy marriage does to you, makes you a better and well rounded man. May we marry our soul mate that will change our life around for the best."

@AfrokonnectNG:

"You don Lift everybody around you, God will bless you king David."

@amosuibk:

"We all need to do better. That's real growth!!!"

@Nad_Nel7:

"Of course, being married changes one's mindset. Keep doing you."

@YKoluwaseun9:

"Werey you don dey mature, nice one."

@LifeOfNapaul:

"That’s how it should be my G."

@everydaycrush1:

"May God continue to bless your family 001 ♥️You made the right choice with Chioma."

@bebebrownie1:

"Keep noticing, if a man marries a good wife his life changed."

@ossaivictor1_:

"Becoming a better man is all that matters."

@Adesanyajnr:

"E good make person marry better woman."

@Topboyy23:

"Happy for you , with great strength comes great responsibility."

Fans hope to see Chris Brown at Davido's wedding

Davido and Chioma's wedding has left Nigerians withholding their breath over which people would make the guest list.

Several netizens expressed excitement about American singer Chris Brown possibly gracing the occasion.

Many Nigerians stormed social media with talks of Chris Brown being one of Davido's groomsmen.

