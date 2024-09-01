A heartwarming video showing the moment actress Iyabo Ojo welcomed her daughter Priscilla Ojo's boyfriend is trending

A clip showed the moment Iyabo Ojo and family members welcomed Priscilla's lover with open arms

Iyabo Ojo's reaction towards her daughter's lover has stirred reactions, with netizens throwing shades at Verydarkman

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has seemingly approved of her daughter Priscilla Ojo’s relationship with her Tanzanian boyfriend, Jux.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Priscilla hired a convoy and dancers to receive him at the airport, after which they kissed.

Priscilla’s Tanzanian lover spotted with Iyabo Ojo. Credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Following his arrival in Nigeria, a heartwarming video showed the moment, Iyabo and family members welcomed Jux to their home.

A video showed the Tanzanian singer at the dining table, enjoying one of Nigeria’s most popular dishes, Okro and Poundo yam.

Sharing the video, Iyabo, who referred to Jux as his son, also showered him with prayers as he marked his birthday.

“Happy birthday to my dear son @juma_jux. I wish you all the best in life, including long life, prosperity, and good health. Thank you for bringing joy and love to my daughter’s life.

“You are welcome to our family with open arms. May God continue to bless and guide you. May your special day be filled with happiness, and may you always be a blessing to others. Stay happy and keep being your wonderful self!" she wrote.

Netizens react to Iyabo Ojo's video

The reception the actress gave her daughter's lover has, however, seen netizens throwing shades at Verydarkman, known for his exchange with Iyabo Ojo. Read some of the comments below:

chika_talks:

"If your mom loves your man, that’s your husband right there."

hairbyfirstlady:

"Dear African parents this is how it should be. So you know your kids are in safe hands. Ok??"

merita_baby:

"Vdm no go sleep well this night."

figer_walata:

"Boyfriend is getting husband treatment.. shameless."

Source: Legit.ng