Nigerian movie star Alexx Ekubo and his sibling are beginning to take charge of TikTok challenges

The actor and his sibling garnered social media attention after they played the viral Just Gimme My Money challenge with their mum

Unfortunately, the game did not end well for Alexx's mum, as she was used as the scapegoat in the challenge

Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo and his family have gained the admiration of many since he began flaunting them on social media.

Having participated in s, they decided to jump on the viral Just Gimme My Money challenge.

Alexx Ekubo and his siblings prank their mum. Credit: @alexxekubo

Usually, there is a scapegoat in this game, which might end up looking 'silly' at the end, as the person always has the least knowledge of the challenge.

Sadly, Alexx and his siblings decided to use their mother. The challenge kicked off, and everyone got cheered until it got to their mother's turn.

The poor woman looked confused after none of them clapped for her. However, Alexx asked her to do it again, which she sadly did, with the same result.

In the end, they all laughed at their mom, who then realized that she had been pranked.

Watch video here:

Reactions trail Alexx's post

See how Nigerians reacted to Alexx Ekubo's post:

@dimpledroch:

"Alex bia I knew you brought this idea up."

@bleck_chibuzor:

"This is not good.. Justice for mommy mi."

@tolaodunsi:

"This is wickedness."

@ikogbonna:

"Justice for mom."

@yomicasual:

"Mama anyi ewela iwe."

@flzoofficial:

"You would think an Igbo mother likes to speak English language. Wait until she gets upset."

@babarex0:

"😂😂😂 Alex make all of una kneel down there 😂😂😂😂😂. Mummy no vex."

@edith_tush:

"E reach to speak language 😂😂."

@adabeautym:

"Big sis is so beautiful."

Iyabo Ojo gets pranked by children

Meanwhile, a video shows how Iyabo Ojo's children pranked her during a viral “Just gimme me my money” game.

In the clip, the actress lamented that she does not know what she did for her children as they pranked her two times.

After the second time, she had to force them to clap for her as she claimed that she had done that for them two times.

