Victor Osimhen's future has remained a debate on Nigerian social media platforms a few hours before the close of the summer transfer window

The Super Eagles forward has so far been linked with transfer moves away from Napoli to Chelsea and Saudi Arabia club Al Ahli

While Nigerians await Osimhen's decision, some netizens are predicting how Verydarkman will react to the footballer's transfer to Chelsea

Super Eagles forward and Napoli star Victor Osimhen's football career and future away from the Italian Serie A club have remained a heated topic on Nigerian social media.

With a few hours before the summer football transfer window closes, Osimhen is in a dilemma about choosing his next destination. He is torn between Premier League side Chelsea and Saudi Arabia club Al Ahli, which is offering a mouthwatering deal of N53 billion.

Recall that media personality Frank Edoho advised Osimhen about his football career amid interest from Chelsea and Saudi Arabia club Al Ahli.

Nigerians predict how VDM will react if Osimhen joins Chelsea

As Nigerians away the footballer's final decision, some netizens on social media platform X are reacting to how Martins Otse Verydarkman, who attended Davido's wedding with the footballer, will react to his possible transfer to Chelsea.

Legit.ng captured some of the tweets as some netizens predicted that VDM would get access to news about the Chelsea dressing room and squad due to his association with Osimhen. Read the comments below:

lollypeezle:

"We know you are close to Osimhen but abeg, those details are too much. What do you mean by “the money is not even up to 200k”. Very soon, VDM too will open front camera and start saying “Chelsea, you will lurn the hard way”. This thing used to be discreet ke gbe enu oshi lo.."

FREEDOMANIANS1:

"You go just dey see vdm Go do drop Chelsea line around 12:00 pm When we suppose play around 3pm God abeg We don escape chaloba and mount no go punish us with Osimhen."

OlisaOsega:

"If Osimhen goes to Chelsea, we will know their starting 11 a day before they play. If these ones don’t say it, VDM will. If anything happens in Chelsea’s dressing room, these ones will have first hand information. Good luck Chelsea fans."

Ola_0498:

"I no go surprise if VDM dey drop Chelsea lineup if dem sign Osimhen."

Tomiszzn:

"VDM go too light Ring light because of Osimhen this season If he come to Chelsea."

