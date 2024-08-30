Enioluwa recently shared content of him and his family preparing for the premiere of one of his projects

The video looked amazing, with his family members all looking great in blue, as the content creator made them dance to the viral "E dey flow" song

However, many could not help but notice a new face in the mix, that of Enioluwa's elder brother, who looked gorgeous

Nigerian content creator Enioluwa Adeoluwa has confused fans with a new video in which he showed off the members of his family.

The content creator, who has been gearing up for the premiere of his joint project with his friends, "ALLofUSTheSeries", came online to create content with his family.

Eniola's family content melts hearts. Credit: @enioluwaofficial

Source: Instagram

The video started with Enioluwa and an unrecognized person. Many soon realized that the new face was the creator's elder brother.

Enioluwa's social media followers have not stopped talking about his absolutely attractive and muscular older brother, who looks just like him but slightly taller.

Many people are asking in his comments section whether he is single or for his official social media handle.

Watch the video here:

It will be recalled that Enioluwa recently celebrated his birthday but received an unexpected gift of beans and garri from his friends, which buzzed the internet.

Reactions trail Enioluwa's family video

See how some Nigerians have reacted to the clip so far:

@fademoneyyy:

"Is your brother single? Asking for my friend."

@diana_eneje:

"Too beautiful."

@amaaka.og:

"Your brother is cute o."

@dee_fyne:

"Abeg Tag your brother oooo … we are in love."

@___opeoluwami:

"Eni's brother is so cute."

@yettyalayande:

"Is ur brother single? Asking for my sister."

@yogirltricia:

"You have a very beautiful family."

Enioluwa enforces need for madness

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Nigerian influencer and content creator Enioluwa Adeoluwa has gone on Elon Musk's X to rant about Nigeria.

The 25-year-old shared that he dislikes the fact that one must act crazy in Nigeria to get by daily.

He noted that without this touch of lunatic behaviours and aggression, other people will find loopholes and cheat you.

