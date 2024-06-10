A Nigerian lady has elicited mixed reactions after sharing what she noticed about actor Alexx Ekubo

The lady who had a crush on the movie actor thought he was very tall but was disappointed after seeing him up-close

The techie, popularly known as Digital Witch, admitted that the 38-year-old actor was good-looking but she had changed her mind about him

A Nigerian techie, Ekwutosi C Okeh, popularly known as Digital Witch, has said she is no longer crushing on actor Alexx Ekubo after she saw him closely.

Ekwutosi shared what she found out about Alexx that made her stop crushing on him.

Ekwutosi said she thought Alexx Ekubo is very tall. Photo Credit: Ekwutosi C Okeh, Instagram/@alexxekubo

Source: Facebook

According to Ekwutosi, she thought Alexx is very tall but found out otherwise after he stood close to her.

She admitted that he is handsome. Ekwutosi wrote:

"I been think sey Alex Ekubo is very tall ooo.

"He's currently standing close to me this place I am and bro is not as tall as Movies made him. He's fine shaa, I no crush again."

Ekwutosi's encounter with Alexx Ekubo stirs reactions

Miriam Nwoka said:

"That means you don't know what tall is nau."

Mami Jemimah Joseph said:

"Some of these people aren’t as big or tall as cameras make them. When I saw Young John and Asake I open mouth waa."

Amanda Oge Johnson said:

"See finish ooo .

"But I guess you are tall.

"Me am very very tall, and i hardly see men that tall pass me apart from my husband

"Cause guyman get mind tall too."

Okonkwo Cynthia Ifeoma said:

"You are very tall.

"Your odogwu is very very tall.

"Alex should be very short ."

Happiness Vittle Foods Ekerendu said:

"I saw him at Lekki, he is tall because our height cannot relate ."

Ifeoma Okere said:

"Na why he been wan marry Fancy. That girls tall."

