Nigerian child star and comedian, Emanuella, has got netizens talking after posting a new video on social media

In the clip, the young content creator jumped on the trending Desperate Chics social media challenge

Emanuella was spotted doing makeup on her face before whining her waist in the dance video, netizens also reacted

Young Nigerian content creator, Emanuella, has once again drawn the attention of netizens after she was spotted putting makeup on her face.

Just recently, the youngster took to her TikTok page to post a video of herself jumping on the viral Desperate Chics challenge.

The challenge is typically done by dressing up in old-school clothes and whining waists to the song. However, Emanuella added a twist to hers.

Fans react to video of Emanuella doing makeup. Photos: @officialemanuella / TikTok

The young skitmaker started off the challenge by capturing the moment she did her facial makeup by herself before changing her outfit and whining her waist to the music.

See the video below:

What fans said about Emanuella’s makeup video

In no time, the video of Emanuella applying makeup on her face went viral, and it drew mixed feelings from netizens. Some of them recalled how she came into the limelight, while others commented on her growth.

Read their comments below:

lucytollz:

“But this girl grew into something beautiful 😍😍.”

digitalkins:

“Regina Daniel get ready & be prepared..”

danieldebishop:

“Na all this things Dey enter our honorable senator eyes so!!! Emmanuella pls go back to facebook…. Where is uncle Mark Angel sef.”

Kelvin007.megax:

“Pa Ned strolling 🚶 with walking stick.”

Ogee144:

“I just Dey remember…this is not my real face oo😂😂😂.”

King_minaj___:

“I like this, but no try address the nation in future o we go twist your ear😂.”

Iam_dyrra:

“Them no dey know fine girl with childhood pictures 😂😂😂.”

ekkies_empire:

“The young shall grow 😍😍😍.”

genesis_odeh:

“Ned go send her G wagon soon.”

Debbytwist:

“The never born her when they sing this song sef.”

Da Boss Man:

“If dem tell me say Emmanuella go later fine like this I no go believe am 😂.”

Emmanuel:

“Omo Emmanuella don fine ooo.”

Mark Angel reacts to Emanuella's controversial dance video

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Mark Angel finally broke his silence on Emanuella's controversial video that rocked social media in December 2023.

Recall that the 13-year-old girl sparked outrage after a video of her catwalking and dancing in high heels trended online.

Shortly after the uproar caused by the video, Mark Angel took to his official Instagram page to address it in a press statement.

