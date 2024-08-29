Nigerian skit maker Taaooma has stirred mixed emotions online with her latest video, as it has been tagged as a jab against popular gospel singer Moses Bliss

In the viral clip, Taaooma did a Muslim recreation of Moses Bliss' video with his wife, where she was heard using "sir" to address the singer

Taaooma, in her video, was heard using Alhaji for her partner and was acting as if she wanted to kneel while recording him getting dressed

A video shared online by skit maker Maryam Apaokagi-Green, better known as Taaooma, has sparked massive reactions online.

The viral clip recreated Moses Bliss's lovey-dovey moment with his wife, Marie, which recently trended online.

Skit maker Taaooma has sparked emotions online after her video recreating the viral Moses Bliss moment with his wife has got people talking. Photo credit: @taaooma/@mosesbliss

In the video, the famous female content creator, Taaooma, redid the Moses Bliss moment from a Muslim angle as she tried to portray how Ilorin women also hail their husbands.

Taaooma kneels and calls her hubby Alhaji

Unlike Moses Bliss' wife, in the viral skit, Taaooma was heard referring to her husband as Alhaji instead of using like Marie did for the gospel singer.

But the skit maker's demeanour was the funniest act, as she constantly acted as if she wanted to kneel for her husband.

Watch Taaooma's video below:

Netizens react to Taaooma's video

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

