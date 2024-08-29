An old video of the legendary Nigerian clergyman Bishop Benson Idahosa talking about clergies abandoning the true essence of preaching the gospel

The video was dug up by Nigerians weeks after the founder of Power City International, Pastor Abel Damina, went on the Honest Bunch to slam "prosperity preaching" and its proponents

In the old video dug up, Bishop Idahosa spoke about prosperity preaching and called it "Lotto", and pastors who engage in it, businessmen with clerical callings

Weeks after veteran clergyman Pastor Abel Damina started a significant conversation within Nigerian Christendom about prosperity preaching, Nigerians have dug up an old video of Bishop Benson Idahosa in which he shared his take.

In the old video, Bishop Idahosa discussed prosperity preaching and how it is utterly perverse to the true essence of Christianity.

Amid the controversies surrounding prosperity gospel, an old video of Bishop Idahosa sharing his thoughts about it has emerged online. Photo credit: @1minwithbidahosa

Source: Instagram

Bishop Idahosa slammed that form of preaching while noting that once he starts vying in such a direction, he should also be castigated, as he was currently doing.

"Businessmen with clerical callings" - Bishop Idahosa said

The legendary clergyman noted that any preacher who goes on stage to demand money and says his congregation will get 100k back if 1k is given is nothing but a fraud.

He noted that such teachings on the altar are nothing but a pastor organising a lottery for his congregation.

Bishop Idahosa said anything remotely connected to prosperity preaching is hogwash and that the clergies associated with it should be avoided.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail Bishop Idahosa's old sermon

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@iykolysis_:

"Sir your boys wan finish us ooo."

@avalonokpe:

"Abel Damina just liked this post."

@tochukwujoyce:

"SEE REAL UNDILUTED MAN OF GOD.. We missed u ooo."

@kerryy110:

"Pastor Jeremiah no go like this one."

@iy_am_karinah:

"Arch Bishop Benson Idahosa will forever be remembered as a true man of God."

@ksolo_hitz:

"Bishop idahosa one of the true man of God in his time."

@oyin_kay:

"One day we all will thank Dr Abel for standing for Gospel.....only God can give a preacher such boldness to speak the truth in the midst of sharks."

@chrys_ihuoma:

"God no be SportyBet."

@sirehisyor:

"What Pst Abel Damina has been saying🤣🤣But they said he is critisizing men of God.. oya go drag Benson now."

@mrucee_official:

"I gave God $1m when i don't have a house, see me today I have private jet, nwa mugu will run and give his capital to yahoo man and go home to wait for double because God na MMM abi CHINMARK."

Pics of Abel Damina on Nedu's podcast trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Pastor Abel trended after he was unveiled as a guest on Nedu's podcast.

The post came after a video of the cleric berating his colleague Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin trended.

Pictures of the cleric with Nedu and his co-host stirred reactions on social media.

