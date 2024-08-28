Singer and socialite Yhemo Lee is preparing for his much-talked-about wedding and has released some pre-wedding photos that enticed his fans

The artiste and his fiancée, Thayour, looked stunning as they rocked exquisite outfits which had their fans impressed

Their wedding is expected to have a large range of celebrities in attendance and their fans cannot wait for it to hold

Nollywood actor and socialite, Idowu Adeyemi, aka Yhemo Lee, is set to tie the nuptial knot on Saturday, August 31, and has given fans something to talk about.

Yhemo Lee and his fiancée Thayour look stunning in their pre-wedding photos. Image credit: @yhemo_lee

He and his fiancée, Thayour, shared their pre-wedding photos rocking some show-stopping outfits.

Thayour wore a breathtaking pink dress that accentuated her curves and flowed to her feet. She blended it with silver earrings and beautiful lace frontal wig.

On his part, the actor wore a dark Agbada with blue design that gave him a dapper look. His colleagues and fans hailed them and commended their looks.

Some netizens noted that the wedding would be a remarkable one that would that make the trends online.

See Yhemolee's pre-wedding photos in the slides below:

Reactions to Yhemo Lee's pre-wedding photos

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments on the actor's pre-wedding photos below:

@the_real_tobe_official:

"This weekend go tough. Make I go prize suit."

@cubana_whitelion:

"If you sha no get gate pass and you fine… hit the best man up."

@glambyadu:

"The most anticipated weekend is upon us."

@oyin_oyebade:

"Every slide is just the perfect picture. I too love Una."

@adesewa_22::

"2 has become one."

@oba_rose:

"Omo, this is too lit."

@tosinakinbo:

"Sweet love story."

@princesshawau:

"My Baby. Y a’l look too good!"

@nifeeemi:

"Congratulations damsel."

