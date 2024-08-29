Tayo, the fiancée of actor and socialite, Yhemo Lee, could not contain her joy as she was thrilled to a classy bridal shower

The beautiful lady rocked a red dress as she was ushered into the hall with the screams of surprise by her friends

She later changed into a gorgeous white outfit and had a wonderful time as music was blared in the beautifully decorated hall

Nollywood actor and socialite, Idowu Adeyemi, aka Yhemo Lee, was in attendance as his bride-to-be, Tayo, was hosted to a surprise bridal shower.

In the video shared online, she was taken aback as her friends welcomed her into the hall. She was excited as she got down into the party mood.

She wore a red outfit in the hall and changed into a short ball dress for the main party. Her stylish lace frontal wig complemented her attire and made her look fabulous.

Her friends wore pink dresses and they danced excitedly to the songs of different top Nigerian artistes including Davido and 9ice.

Yhemo Lee gave Tayo a bouquet which she held and continued dancing. They also kissed at intervals as their friends cheered them.

Reactions to Yhemo Lee's fiancée's bridal shower

@nene_george:

"She looks pregnant to me. Congrats to them!"

@arikeeee_:

"Where she dey run go? abi no be she plan everything. Abeg body dey pepper me o."

@oghoro_patrick_:

"@nene_george I said same."

@____l.i.l.y______:

"@nene_george oshey womb watcher."

@rokky_bash:

"Congratulations."

@arikeeee_:

"Yhemo Lee lover boy. Yemi my lover oni flower."

@xrista_morenike:

"Which yeye surprise make una no dey bobo us o."

Yhemo Lee, fiancée release pre-wedding photos

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yhemo Lee is preparing for his much-talked-about wedding and has released some pre-wedding photos that enticed his fans.

The actor and his fiancée, Thayour, looked stunning as they rocked exquisite outfits which had their fans impressed.

Their wedding is expected to have a large range of celebrities in attendance and their fans cannot wait for it to hold.

