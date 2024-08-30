Nigerians are in high spirits as famous Nigerian music video director ThankGod Omori Smith gave an update about his health

The Nigerian creative disturbed the internet when he shared that he underwent a kidney transplant but experienced a failed procedure

In a recent update, Omori shared a tweet that gave hope and smiles to the faces of his fans and lovers again

Nigerian music-directing genius ThankGod Omori Smith has cheered netizens up with his recent post on Twitter.

It will be recalled that the public figure complained about how consuming fake drinks left him hospitalised for most of 2023.

ThankGod has been hospitalised as a result of kidney failure, and although his only brother donated one of his kidneys to him, unfortunately, the procedure failed.

In a further development, Omori, widely known as Boy Director, took to the microblogging platform Twitter to share a health update with his fans.

"I'm healing" - TG Omori

He stated that he was healing from the stitch from the failed procedure and promised to keep fighting to stay alive.

TG wrote:

"Up and grateful o lord. (Sadly I can’t backflip). Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes, I’m healing now from the stitches of the failed one, I’ll continue the fight, been on it for past a year or two and I can’t back down now. Love y’all so much. ❤️Can’t wait to make New crowded music videos for y’all. 🥰"

See tweet below:

Fans jubilate over TG Omori's tweet

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@DrJesseglee:

"Great to have you back. Best wishes."

@GucciStarboi

"You’ll be fine completely soonest! God Dey!"

@prankhottiee:

"Stop updating your £nemies please."

@vanessa_alumo:

"Awwww 😍 I smiled at the crowded videos part."

@ruguson1:

"God will never forget about you."

@officialogvictor:

"Why can’t he even drop his phone and leave online at the moment 🤦‍♂️ Nawa Oh."

TG Omori gives update from hospital

