More videos from singer Flavour's sold-out show at the OVO Arena at Wembley have continued to emerge

Fun videos showed Davido's crew and Tiwa Savage were also present in a show of support for Flavour

A viral clip showed Tiwa Savage and some friends showing their dance moves as Flavour performed his hit songs

On Sunday, August 26, singer, songwriter, and performer Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli, popularly known as Flavour, joined the league of Nigerian stars to sell out the iconic OVO Arena at Wembley in the United Kingdom.

Videos from the concert showed Nigerian celebrities like Phyno, Chike, and Obi Cubana, among others, turned up for Flavour.

Tiwa Savage spotted dancing with friends at Flavour's UK show. Credit: @tiwasavage @2niteflavour @asaasika

Source: Instagram

Tiwa Savage, Davido's crew at Flavour's show

Amid videos that have emerged online, a trending clip showed Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage also attended Flavour's concert.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In the viral clip, the mother of one was seen dancing her heart out with some friends as Flavour thrilled with some of his evergreen songs.

Watch video of Tiwa Savage dancing at Flavour's show below:

Another video shared by Cubana Chiefpriest showed Davido's manager, Asa Asika, and some 30BG crew were also in attendance.

Watch the video of Asa Asika and the 30BG crew at Flavour's show below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest's on-stage performance with Flavour stirred mixed reactions.

People react to videos from Flavour's show

Read some of the comments as netizens were amazed by the presence of Tiwa Savage and Davido's crew at the show.

emmauche2:

"Wow Davido's crews are here."

theoloriodogwu:

"And I saw her o! Didn't know she was the one."

wilson17179:

"The queen."

debeesnitch:

"Just dey shake am."

beedontee:

"How many people notice @tiwasavage as a special feelings for @2niteflavour."

ifesinachiben:

"Tiwa too like ijele."

ti__01__:

"Them say them done lose respect for you, I know say you busy for concert I say make I update you."

Tiwa Savage speaks of her obsession with Flavour

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Tiwa Savage made known her crush for her colleague Flavour.

The mother of one confessed her obsession with the highlife singer on her Instagram story channel.

The 43-year-old disclosed her fondness for Flavour's music and style.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng