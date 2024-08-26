Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage got the attention of many online with her appearance at Flavour’s OVO Wembley concert

The Afrobeats queen was among the top Nigerian celebrities who graced the just-concluded show

A video of the mother of one dishing her waist dance backstage during the star-studded event went viral online

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage received many gushing reviews following her amazing time at Flavour’s just-concluded OVO Wembley concert.

Legit.ng reported that Ace Afro-highlife star Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli, better known as Flavour, recently made his musical debut on the Wembley stage.

Tiwa Savage impresses fans with Flavour's show. Credit: @tiwasavage, @2niteflavour

Source: Instagram

The star-studded event saw top industry bigwigs like Veteran singers like Bright Chimezie, Phyno, Cubana Chiefpriest, and more in attendance,

A video of the Afrobeats queen dancing backstage during Flavour’s Indigenous performance had fans smiling from ear to ear.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Tiwa wore a black bodycon gown with a white handkerchief as she rolled her waist to the highlife beats.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Tiwa Savage made known her crush for her colleague Flavour.

The mother of one confessed her obsession with the highlife singer on her Instagram story channel.

The 43-year-old disclosed her fondness for Flavour's music and style.

The Nigerian music superstar was in the news after a clip of her in the bedroom with an unknown man leaked on social media.

The video stirred emotions online, as images of what Tiwa Savage was wearing while on the bed left many drooling at the singer's alluring beauty.

Watch her perform below:

Tiwa Savage spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

uniquefittingwears:

"This woman just de fine more and more."

damilolaaaaaaaaa:

"Very happy human. Love her."

kentino_fabrics:

"@tiwasavage dash me this hair na…so Fyn."

Tiwa Savage rocks trendy outfits

Legit.ng earlier reported that there is no gainsaying that Tiwa is a fashionista who loves to explore different trendy styles.

She took her desire to be stylish to another level by combining different outfits for her latest photoshoot session.

The mother of one knows how to blend colours and she did not disappoint this time as her colleagues and fans hailed her.

Source: Legit.ng