Actress Debbie Shokoya was among female celebrities who were pleasantly surprised on Tuesday, February 14, as many celebrated Valentine’s Day

An adorable video making the rounds on social media captured the moment Shokoya walked into a surprise marriage proposal scene by her lover

Congratulatory messages poured in for the actress, but some netizens couldn’t help but spot her reserved countenance in the video

Nollywood actress Debbie Shokoya wouldn’t forget this year's last Valentine’s Day celebration in a hurry as she was pleasantly surprised by her lover.

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment Shokoya was led into a beautifully decorated room, with her man on his knees and ready to pop the question.

Debby Shokoya gets engaged. Photo: @temilolasobola

Source: Instagram

The actress couldn’t contain her surprise especially after she spotted some other known faces who appeared to have planned the surprise with her man.

However, Shokoya’s man made sure to quickly grab her hand and slide a ring on her finger without waiting to get a yes or no from her.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The actress proceeded to wrap her arms around her man and continued to observe the situation in the room.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

_abeeke said:

"Is she ready to be married?? Cause he didn't let her say yes neither did she give him the hands willingly to put the ring. But what do I know, I'm single."

realkendrawalsy said:

"But why is he dragging her hands like that anyways congrats to them."

wummyjegs2017 said:

"She was just looking surprised,thou she over reacted by childishly pulling off her hand and telling him to wait first,that wasn’t romantic but all the same,it’s a big congratulations."

iam_odojukandamilola said:

"Congratulations and I wish you well ,please we no won hear story later ooo."

gbazmanchie said:

"Dis babe countenance says it all. She only said yes 4 saying sake. She ain't ready."

ikeoluwaolabiran said:

"Forgive me but y am I reading another countenance from her look lol. Big Congrats all d same."

Lady rejects marriage proposal inside church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously gathered the report of a drama in a church as a young man attempted to surprise his girlfriend with a marriage proposal.

The lady who was celebrating her birthday that day turned around to see her man on one knee with a ring.

She, however, didn't appreciate the man's gesture as she rained slaps on him for embarrassing her.

Source: Legit.ng