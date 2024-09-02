Nigerian actor Adeniyi Johnson recently released a statement on his social media handle that has got people talking

In the statement, Adeniyi Johnson lamented that over 20 years of hard work dedicated to building his brand was under threat from an affiliation of barely two years

The statement from Adeniyi came amid reports that he had been suspended from African Men Entertainment Kings (Afrimek)

Nollywood actor Adeniyi Johnson recently trended online after reports about him and his colleague, Jigan Baba Oja, falling out with the new movie group Afrimek.

In a statement released online, Adeniyi Johnson shared that his affiliation with Afrimek has not been fruitful, that he was bullied, and that his means of livelihood were under threat.

Adeniyi Johnson's statement came hours after he was suspended from Afrimek.

Afrimek published a post on its official social media handle suspending Adeniyi Johnson from being a group member while distancing itself from the actor.

Adeniyi Johnson responds

The actor noted that the group's suspension caused him to lose an N5m deal, and it was beginning to seem like a hatchet plan to destroy his brand and status in the movie industry.

Femi Adebayo is the President of Afrimek, and his page has been inundated with messages amid the issues between Adeniyi Johnson and the African Men Entertainment Kings.

See Adeniyi Johnson's response:

Adeniyi Johnson's cry for help stirs reactions

Here are some of the comments that trailed Adeniyi Johnson's video:

@nancyliah:

"Plz y did they suspend him."

@ayaola_fabricsandmore:

"Maybe you'all should come out and explain exactly what happened."

@omotinucare:

"Hmmm he don finally see wetin to lie against."

@holarsenihot:

"Make baba Ibeji try rest. Just apologize."

@lucas_rule:

"Baba Ibeji na now I go follow u ,group wey dey ignore the less privileged among Nollywood."

@temmy_business_world:

"Dey play. Wigan has apologised you too apologise stop been proud. Which 5m deal cancelled. You worth 5m? Baba apologise and let it slide."

@yettycloset6:

"Dat is y Odunlade and Dad ire didn't join d club, olorun aba yin yanju e."

@ariyike235:

"Afrimek and egbe eleran they are 5&6 😂😂😂😂😂😂 very unprofessional club,must u people bring everything happening in ur club outside."

@babatundeademolaofficial:

"Femi acted very unprofessionally, no matter what, suspension is not disclaimer, so why will you post his picture and try to cancel him for been a club member, other groups suspend members daily you won't see it anywhere because it's internal mechanism of every organisation."

