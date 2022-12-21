Nollywood actor Femi Adebayo has shared moments from a hangout with some of his colleagues

Aside from Femi Adebayo, other actors like Kunle Afod, Itele, Jigan Baba Oja among others were all present

Femi Adebayo revealed it was an end-of-the-year groove for Yoruba actors, who are members of AFRIMEK

December is known for different celebrations as many people get to bond, have fun and enjoy the holidays with their partners, family, friends and colleagues.

The same can be said about African Men Entertainment Kings (AFRIMEK) a group formed by some Yoruba movie actors.

Popular actor Femi Adebayo who is a member of AFRIMEK has shared a video from their fun moments.

The video showed actors like Kunle Afod, Itele, among other popular Yoruba actors all present.

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Femi Adebayo wrote

"AFRIMEK End of The Year Groove with our wives!"

Internet users react

See some of the reactions below:

penmanagers:

"I had much fun & beyond. Nice time spent with AFRIMEK! End Of The Year Groove. Respect to the MAYOR @femiadebayosalami Iba e 1M @afrimektv."

olaide_jaye:

"This should be in an archive for memories sake ."

shemfemargaret:

"Hhhmmm ¡!what about the one that left his own wife.bororo.among the people that spoil the group."

tolucreation:

"Worth emulating."

lanrethepro:

"This is just beautiful to watch."

aishat_olaide_bello:

"Wat a lovely post."

emiolajanet:

"Most fun of the yr, next yr you shall do it together, you will not mourn over anyone of them, you yourself will not die young ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @femiadebayosalami."

denimspalace_:

"This una club too much enjoyment."

famouz_outfits:

"My mayor thanks so much❤️❤️ we had so much fun."

Lady goes emotional after meeting Femi Adebayo

Femi Adebayo shared a video of him and a female fan, who was overwhelmed with joy to see him.

The video showed the lady holding on to the actor as she couldn’t believe her eyes.

Another clip showed the lady going on her knees to greet the actor before she took some pictures with him.

