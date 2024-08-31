Crossdresser Bobrisky was among the celebrities that graced a movie premiere on Friday, August 30

In different videos from the event, Bobrisky, who rocked a black outfit, appeared to be hiding from the camera

The crossdresser's appearance at the event has stirred reactions as it is his first public appearance since his release from prison

Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju, aka Bobrisky, has made his first public appearance at an event after his release from prison over abuse of the naira.

The crossdresser, also known as the Mummy of Lagos, was sighted at Filmhouse Cinemas, Landmark, on Friday, August 30, at the premiere of The Weekend.

However, Bobrisky, who was gorgeously dressed in a black outfit, appeared to be hiding from the camera.

In one of the clips where the crossdresser was spotted with actress Fathia Willaims and business executive Samuel Olatunji, he was seen hiding behind what looked like shelves.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Bobrisky appreciated top female celebrities, including Tonto Dikeh, Funke Akindele and others who donated N18.7m to him.

Netizens react to Bobrisky's video at a movie premiere

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

adamsrichway:

"Werey Dey use bag cover him gbola."

official_queen_cassy:

"Wowow he really looks good, he has slim down o."

divinedidi6:

"Bob know dis fashion thing o... let's not lie."

mr_okiks:

"See the way Faithia looked at him. LOL."

moh.adedeji:

"He didn't know the camera was actually on filter."

__teeteyme_:

"Is Shim shy or scared of android users?"

midekiddies_apparel:

"Until Bob break one person phone one day the rest no go rest ,Bob say make u na no dey snap her again."

call_me_queenidika:

"She don loose weight."

Bobrisky announces lavish birthday party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bobrisky shared some posts online about his highly anticipated birthday bash, which will come up on August 31.

Bob spoke about his exquisite 33rd birthday party, which will be the talk of the town.

According to his social media posts, the party menu has been released, and 18 meals have been promised.

