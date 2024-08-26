A video of Small Doctor and billionaire's daughter Temi Otedola in a fierce altercation has gone viral

In the viral clip, both celebrities were seen locked in a feisty exchange, but Small Doctor's caption on the video has got people talking online

The singer revealed what exactly was going on in the video and what happened to him when he tried to shout at Temi Otedola

A video of billionaire heiress Temi Otedola and singer Small Doctor has stirred attention online. Netizens were shocked to see both celebrities exchange words.

In the viral clip, Small Doctor gesticulates angrily as he and Temi shout at each other in what seems to be a tempered encounter.

Viral TikTok video of Temi Otedola and Small Doctor in a fierce argument trends. Photo credit: @smalldoctor/@temiiotedola

Source: Instagram

However, Small Doctor's caption caught people's attention the most. He explained that the video was just them playing around and was content.

Small Doctor also shared how he felt when he tried to shout at Temi because he thought she was too beautiful for such.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Very mindful and demure" - Small Doctor

The singer noted that he had to be mindful of himself while he and Temi recorded the video.

Small Doctor stated that he found it difficult to shout at Temi Otedola because he felt she was too beautiful for him to do such a thing to her.

Legit.ng recalls when Small Doctor pulled a prank on his fans that left them worried. Temi Otedola isn't the first A-list female celebrity Small Doctor has used in some of his prank videos.

Watch the viral clip below:

Netizens react to Small Doctor & Temi's video

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

@dlaw_maker01:

"Everybody can dance omo iyami former bike man wey dey chill with billionaire daughter life’s amazing."

@kwinmide07:

"Instead make u shout, u Dey blush."

@ademola_thomas14:

"Small doctor with otedola pikin really."

@olatunjiidowu1995:

"Talk truth you self wan collect in side otedola money."

@boluqueen:

"Ah...😂😂 The duo we never expected."

@graxomusic:

"Join me while we go through the comments one by one."

@official_diamond_media:

"@mreazi how many convoy Dey come Agege????"

@sheiyoung:

"You go don know street. Wetin your hand go find for head real quick."

@sparrowlion_:

"Wetin be demure. No tell me to go google oo."

@Awhen2000:

"See 40 year old man. Small doctor doesn't age at all."

Fire gut Small Doctor's house

Legit.ng had reported that Small Doctor had lost millions of properties to an inferno that gutted his house.

The video was shared by Tunde Ednut. In the clip, his neighbours tried to put off the fire with buckets of water.

In another clip, someone went into the house after the fire was put off successfully and lamented about the damage that the fire had done to it.

Source: Legit.ng