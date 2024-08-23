Emanuella is the latest celebrity to jump on Nasboi's trending Short Skirt challenge on social media

The teen skit maker shared a clip of her jumping on the trend with her short skirt as she showed her dance moves

Amid the reactions that trailed the video, netizens could, however, not stop talking about her heavy make-up

Skit maker Emanuella Samuel has spurred reactions on social media by storm with her recent TikTok video as she joined colleagues and Nigerians to jump on her Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji, better known as Nasboi's trending Short Skirt challenge.

Several celebrities had donned their shortest skirts as they grooved to the new song.

Emanuella’s make-up in new video trends. Credit: @officialemanuella

Source: Instagram

Recall that actor Chinedu Ikedieze, aka Aki, rocked a short skirt as he whined waist to Nasboi's song.

Emaneulla's Short Skirt Challenge trends

Emanuella also decided to join the trend, leaving people talking.

In the video, which has now gone viral, Emanuella, dressed in a blue jean short skirt and a vibrant pink top, showed her dance moves.

However, the teen skitmaker's makeup in the video had fans laughing

Watch video has Emmanuella Jumped on Nasboi's Short Skirt challenge

What people are saying about Emmanuella's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

Pollyanna:

"Emmanuella ooo your mathematics notebook is still in school."

estheruduak811:

"Who do this kind thing for you abeg."

Oluwatosin:

"Wetin be dis Emmanuella?"

playboy sika:

"holy ghost fire."

Eke Chukwuemeka:

"Please do a video in YouTube house tour of living with dad please."

SÇÃÑTY G:

"You are already beautiful no need for make-up oo."

Harrison Denis:

"Ella this one nor short na,you for wear those mini ones,you know naw."

B_S791:

"lol why u dress like all this Hausa gals from village!!"

