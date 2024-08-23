Emanuella’s Make-Up As She Jumps on Nasboi’s Short Skirt Dance Challenge Causes Stirs: “Holy Ghost”
- Emanuella is the latest celebrity to jump on Nasboi's trending Short Skirt challenge on social media
- The teen skit maker shared a clip of her jumping on the trend with her short skirt as she showed her dance moves
- Amid the reactions that trailed the video, netizens could, however, not stop talking about her heavy make-up
Skit maker Emanuella Samuel has spurred reactions on social media by storm with her recent TikTok video as she joined colleagues and Nigerians to jump on her Lawal Michael Nasiru Bolaji, better known as Nasboi's trending Short Skirt challenge.
Several celebrities had donned their shortest skirts as they grooved to the new song.
Recall that actor Chinedu Ikedieze, aka Aki, rocked a short skirt as he whined waist to Nasboi's song.
Emaneulla's Short Skirt Challenge trends
Emanuella also decided to join the trend, leaving people talking.
In the video, which has now gone viral, Emanuella, dressed in a blue jean short skirt and a vibrant pink top, showed her dance moves.
However, the teen skitmaker's makeup in the video had fans laughing
Watch video has Emmanuella Jumped on Nasboi's Short Skirt challenge
What people are saying about Emmanuella's video
Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:
Pollyanna:
"Emmanuella ooo your mathematics notebook is still in school."
estheruduak811:
"Who do this kind thing for you abeg."
Oluwatosin:
"Wetin be dis Emmanuella?"
playboy sika:
"holy ghost fire."
Eke Chukwuemeka:
"Please do a video in YouTube house tour of living with dad please."
SÇÃÑTY G:
"You are already beautiful no need for make-up oo."
Harrison Denis:
"Ella this one nor short na,you for wear those mini ones,you know naw."
B_S791:
"lol why u dress like all this Hausa gals from village!!"
Denilson Igwe reacts to Emanuella's alleged voice note
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Denilson Igwe tendered a heartfelt apology to Emanuella after he involved her in his explosive interview about Mark Angel on a viral podcast.
Denilson, who made bold allegations against Mark, said the latter cheated Emanuella out of her earnings.
In an emotional video, the skitmaker appealed to critics to stop attacking Emmanuella for her harsh words.
