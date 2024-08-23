Social media personality and lifestyle influencer Sheila Courage recently lashed out to some trolls who have constantly been in her comments and DMs

In the viral clip, Sheila shared her reason for clapping back to a particular troll who shared a comment about her looks and why she needs to work on her face

Sheila bashed the troll for the comment she made about her face and her looking way older than her actual age

Fast-rising social media influencer Sheila Courage, Isreal DMW's ex-wife, recently got into a fisticuff with a netizen.

The lifestyle influencer recently released a video to address some comments that have been used to riddle her social media handles.

Isreal DMW's ex-wife, Sheila Courage, recently trended after a video of her lambasting a troll who called her overage went viral. Photo credit: @sheila.courage

Source: Instagram

Sheila singled out a comment that she noted was often dropped on her page by that troll. She described it as insensitive and lacking in candour.

Sheila addresses comments about looking over age

Isreal's ex-wife shut down the rife comments, reiterating her age and slamming those who have said she looks like a 32-year-old lady despite just being 23.

Sheila also told her trolls to stop advising her to go for Botox or facial surgery to help her look younger.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the young lifestyle influencer was involved in a very public breakup with her ex-husband.

Isreal levelled several cheating allegations against Sheila and her mum as the one behind their divorce.

Watch Sheila's video addressing her trolls:

Reactions trail Sheila's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed Sheila's video:

@according_to_lucci:

"Israel’s head, mercy Eke’s chin. Never been so confused all my life. Seeing two celebrities in one person."

@ella_elle111:

"But why are you angry wen you're actually using botox at 23."

@___stefani25___:

"If u put yourself in the public space be ready for unnecessary criticism. For ur own peace,be ready..."

@love_egwolor:

"Lolzzz but why 23 year go use Botox wetin she go use when she reach 40."

@sweetzu22:

"She looks older than her age sha. Make I no lie."

@lady_fransec:

"So person no fit age gracefully and peacefully again for Nigeria ni?? Na waaa oooo … Some people to do ooo."

Isreal rocks Davido’s N150m diamond chain

Legit.ng recalls reporting some viral photos of Isreal DMW rocking his boss' multimillion naira diamond chain.

The viral photos stirred reactions online, and many noted that the unique friendship bond between Isreal and his boss, OBO, was what Sheila, Isreal's estranged wife, wanted to destroy.

Source: Legit.ng