Young Duu has reacted to the ongoing protest nationwide as the shared the kind of rally he can attend

The young singer said Nigerian were not serious for protesting, he noted that the government should be ignored

Young Duu warned that soldiers not have joy, and they can do anything to anyone as he cautioned his fans not to die

Nigerian singer Oluwabamishe Lukman Abioro, better known as Young Duu, has reacted to the ongoing protest nationwide.

The singer, who fought with his former boss, Portable, said that he was not going to join protesters. According to him, he will only protest against Instagram for reducing his followers.

Young Duu reacts to nationwide protest. Photo credit @official_young_duu

Source: Instagram

He noted that soldiers have no joy and warned that people should not go and kill themselves for nothing. He mentioned that government has been ruling since he was young, and they will not stop ruling.

Young Duu begs fans

In the video, Young Duu begged his fans to stream his new song Lamba. He noted that his fans have not been good to him by shunning his music.

The music star, who called out Carter Efe pleaded endlessly that they should stream to help his career.

How fans reacted to Young Duu's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the singer. Here are some comments below:

@alberttkama:

"Show you love with which love, thus guy no dey alright."

@official_cyberzone:

"Touts self dey talk."

@onlycruz8:

"I think say na only my followers ooo."

@hotjoe3:

"Mumu boy you day whine."

@chutex_01:

"Na why they ripe u."

@aikidojoshua:

"See werey weh ah deh pity sometimes even pray for am."

@prince_adebayo_ogundairo_pao:

"Olopolo daru education no be scam e get why."

@obajafah101:

"You wey never even blow. Ur own don finish."

@engineer_ebuka24:

"Go and unfollow the fuuul."

@only1mello0462:

"Unlike the stomach, the brain doesn't alert one when it's empty!"

Source: Legit.ng