Actress Annie Idibia is not doing badly when it comes to fashion, though she is known to adorn more simple styles

She became the topic of discussion among her fans as she wore a beautiful South African-themed dress

For her photo shoot, Annie posed with a man whose identity she concealed, and it got several of her fans guessing who he was

Annie Idibia, actress and wife of popular singer Innocent Idibia, also known as 2Baba, decided to showcase her fashion side by wearing a beautiful South African-themed outfit.

The attire was made of a dress, a long skirt, and a big hat, which radiated her beauty.

Annie Idibia posed with an unidentified man. Source: @annieidibia1/Instagram

Her "partner" wore a mask, a long flowing outfit, and held a purse. Annie shared the black and white photo on her Instagram page, with many people assuming the man is a popular fashion designer, Jeremiah Ogbodo, aka Swanky Jerry.

The mother-of-two posted the picture with the caption:

"Guess who?"

See a photo of Annie Idibia and the mysterious man below:

Fans react to Annie Idibia's photo

Several reactions have trailed the photo of Annie Idibia and the unidentified man. See some of them below:

@chefnshopper:

"It has to be Swanky. It can’t be 2baba with that purse."

@blackman_mdz:

"It goes without saying that's my guy Swanky."

@charlzy_rexton:

"Remembered that he called himself "2face"

@barnyolix:

"Is this his second face?"

@mz_andracruz:

"Swanky nwanne anyi onye ishi aki."

@johnjoy295:

"The legend himself and his Africa queen."

@sugachi04:

"Make the person too guess me, I don too guess people."

@iamlybra:

"This no be Baba shah but I e fit be Swanky ooo lol."

2idah_intl:

"Is Swanky (high shoes, purse na swanky 1000% sure swanky. Picture was from last season of Young Famous and African @annieidibia1 @swankyjerry."

@ur_sucrepohreiroh:

"This is Swanky, thank God the fight is over."

@callmereeky:

"Tu baba no fit carry purse, this is Swanky."

@olatohsexy:

"It's Swanky, nothing wey anybody wan tell me."

Annie Idibia slays in lovely red outfits

Legit.ng earlier reported that one thing certain about Annie was her love for fashion and adorning herself in red outfits.

A trip to her Instagram page showed she was not one to hold back when it came to looking trendy.

From casual wear to red-carpet glam, the screen diva knows how to leave people in awe, and her fans totally love her for it.

Source: Legit.ng