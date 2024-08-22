Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo’s new YouTube channel has continued to make waves on social media

Shortly after the sportsman received a gold plaque from YouTube less than 24 hours after opening his channel, Nigerian creator Mark Angel reacted

Mark Angel’s reaction to C. Ronaldo’s YouTube success in just a short time sparked an online discussion

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo’s success after opening his YouTube channel has drawn a reaction from a Nigerian content creator, Mark Angel.

On August 21, 2024, the Portuguese sportsman launched his YouTube channel, UR, and in no time, it garnered millions of followers. At the time of this report, C. Ronaldo’s YouTube page had reached over 17 million followers.

Mark Angel speaks as Ronaldo gets gold plaque from YouTube. Photos: @markangelcomedy, @cristiano

The footballer was also given a gold plaque by YouTube in less than 24 hours after his channel launched to mark his milestone.

Ronaldo’s YouTube success drew the attention of many people all over the world including Nigerian content creator, Mark Angel. The comedian is rumoured to be one of the highest-paid YouTubers in the country.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Mark Angel shared his thoughts about Cristiano Ronaldo’s YouTube growth. According to him, the footballer created his channel in the morning and received a gold plaque for it in the evening.

Not stopping there, he added that hard work is hard work all over the world, and people need to respect the process. In his words:

“Ronaldo create YouTube account in the morning, collect gold award in the evening. Hard work is hard work everywhere, respect the process.”

What fans said about Mark Angel’s reaction

Legit.ng gathered some comments from netizens who shared their thoughts on Mark Angel’s reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo’s YouTube growth. Read what they had to say below:

babroifeanyi:

“I pray to be a successful footballer like him one day Amen 🙏⚽.”

skillful_tailor:

“How did that arrive fast? YouTube must have been outside his house waiting for this.”

Topsonajeh:

“Ronaldo is an angelic human being, stop playing😂😂😂😂, specially created❤️❤️.”

imam_habeebsadiq:

“Hard work with blessings = success 🙏.”

Ewadunnii:

“Omo 😂 level pass level ooo.”

kingsaffairs.ng:

“👏👏👏👏lets hustle harder today again.”

ayinkecrown_beautyempire:

“Na dis kain grace no let my mama last born see road 🥹😭 go school e no gree go , learn handwork e no gree and it’s becoming , na field every market days , I am just scared what will become of him if he didn’t pull through this football passion.”

heissmokee:

“😂 my own 28 subscribers 3 years channel.”

Baddbang0:

“Mbappe World Cup record was classic 😢 also an hat trick in World Cup final una just dey shout Messi 😂.”

Dondreyke:

“Only Messi fit create YouTube in the and still collect Gold award same morning 💯.”

Brendanukagod__:

“I wonder how Mr Beast will be feeling after realizing that Cristiano Ronaldo has created a YouTube channel…. Because he's the goat there.”

Ronaldo's babe whines waist in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Georgina Rodríguez, the girlfriend of former World Footballer of the Year Cristiano Ronaldo, became a trending topic online after a video of her made the rounds.

The billionaire's babe shared a rare video showing off her twerking skills. The clip has attracted a lot of conversations online, as many did not see it coming.

Georgina seemed to be having fun in the video, which got online users dropping a couple of opinions about her, considering the status of her man.

