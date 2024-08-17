Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin has instructed anyone selling his miracle water, soap, and other spiritual items to desist from it

The preacher made this announcement during his church service after he was tackled by media personality Verydarkman for the act

Several netizens shared laughter after the cleric shared the drastic measure he would take if he found out that his spiritual items were being sold

The founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministries, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin, declared that his spiritual items should not be sold to those interested in them.

He made this statement during his church service and noted that he would curse anyone caught selling the items.

Recall that media personality Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), dared the preacher about the authenticity of his miracle water, soap, and other spiritual items he claimed to heal the sick.

After several back-and-forths between VDM and the cleric, the latter was said to have released the statement allegedly stopping the sale of the items.

Many social media users praised the effort of VDM and slammed the cleric for taking advantage of the gullibility of some of his church members.

Netizens hail VDM over Prophet Jeremiah

Some celebs and fans have shared their thoughts on the cleric's latest statement. See some of the comments below:

@skales:

"What a joke… I am a Christian and this offends me! This pastor is not a man of God but a madman."

@vaikoko1:

"God can use anybody and this time he's using VDM."

@ekua_paulla:

"Any pastor that sells anything in God's name is fake."

@dresticks09:

"Na this man go implicate every other fake pastors out there. He don loose guard."

@nwasah_tama:

"Vdm is making Nigeria a better place."

@dominic00225:

"The fear of VDM is the beginning of wisdom. Ajeh. All I can say is Thanks @verydarkblackman."

Source: Legit.ng