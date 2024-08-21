Singer Chike has rewarded a fan days after he gifted a troll the whopping sum of one million naira

The fan who said he has been begging Chike for six days disclosed what he intended to use the money for

Chike's money gift to the fan has, however, stirred mixed reactions, with other netizens calling for support from the singer

Nigerian singer Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka, better known as Chike, has once again displayed his kindness to a social media user.

Chike recently supported a fan by gifting him ₦100,000 in his quest to buy a laptop.

The fan, who said he had consistently contacted Chike on X, formerly Twitter, for six days, finally received a response from the singer.

Expressing his love for Chike’s talent, the fan reiterated his request for assistance. He wrote on X:

“Day 6 of asking my idolo for help @Officialchike. God bless ur beautiful voice, sir. A laptop is all I need, sir.”

Chike replies fan after 6 days

The singer responded by asking the fan to share his bank account information.

“Send your bank account,” Chike responded.

In another tweet, the fan shared a screenshot of the transfer receipt and acknowledged the significant impact of Chike’s generosity on his project.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Chike gifted a troll N1 million, which sparked outrage online.

People react as Chike gifts fan money

After Chike gave his fan N100k for a laptop, netizens had different things to say. Read the comments below:

Hybrid_Ola:

"One guy is on day 207 of tagging zlatan."

kvzxxm:

"Pesin no go even know if na hate or love dey make una do transfer now."

FearGod10001:

"Chike, nor start wetin u nor go fit finish o!"

Rarelyyseen:

"People go start to dey use this format from tomorrow."

vitorroque9_:

"Which one we go do now, first person use violence and the second person use peace. Boss na money for a recording section I need abeg."

Man taunts Chike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a man decided to try his luck and taunted Chike with his late colleague, Mohbad.

Chike tweeted on his X page:

“Up and grateful.”

The troll commented under his tweet:

“Na Mohbad wake you up this today. put $5 million there!”

