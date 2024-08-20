The Nigerian social media space was recently thrown into turmoil as reports about popular singer Tekno collapsing on stage and having a seizure went viral

A video of a famous public figure collapsing on stage while performing recently emerged online, and it has been making the rounds that it is Nigerian singer Tekno

However, Nigerian singer and record label owner Mr Eazi has come out to debunk the viral report about Tekno

The Nigerian social media space was recently buzzing with reports about young singer Augustine Miles Kelechi, aka Tekno, having a seizure on stage and collapsing.

A viral clip showing the moment the singer fell off stage after having a terrible seizure has sparked massive concerns across the Nigerian social media space.

Reactions as a viral video of singer Tekno allegedly collapsing on stage trends. Photo credit: @mr.eazi/@sabiradio/@teknomiles

Source: Instagram

However, a corresponding report debunking the story has emerged. Mr Eazi, the owner of Tekno's record label, has released a statement noting that the artiste in the viral video is not Nigerian singer Tekno.

"Tekno wey dey Malabo" - Mr Eazi

In response to the viral video, a tweet on his X handle noting that the person in the viral clip is a Kenyan rapper, Prezzo.

He noted that his colleague isn't in South Africa. He is currently in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, and is nowhere near SA.

Famous X critic and social media commentator Daniel Regha has also reiterated Mr Eazi's comment revealing the person's identity in the viral video who collapsed on stage.

See the viral video of the artist who collapsed on stage:

This is Mr Eazi's rebuttal:

Reactions trail the alleged report about Tekno

Here are some of the comments that trailed the report about Tekno:

@capacity_chairlady:

"Seizure he should check for hypoglycemia first."

@amabassey:

"Someone had a seizure, and thr first step for another person was to pull out a camera."

@pr_precious_____:

"His hands are so stiff !! Why?"

@callher_maly:

"That's seizure.. I pray there are one or two persons to help him get through it."

@NotUrKev:

"You dey mind them!😂 People go just dey spread fake news like bed spread. For the record guys, that's not tekno. The person in that video is prezzo from Kenya, he's a rapper, and was among the contestants that participated in big brother africa some years back."

@YoungEmmanuelJ:

"Abeg, u mean say na prank?"

@DanielRegha:

"Apparently the person who had a seizure wasn't Tekno judging by what Mr. Eazi said. Still a sad new nonetheless. Wishing the affected person the speediest of recoveries..."

@adelakuntufayl:

"I hope this is verified before making it here. Since it is reportedly, can it be confirmed and verified before posting?"

Tekno reacts to viral interview

In reaction to the viral interview, Tekno published a comment on his X account, slamming all the claims made in the report.

The Pana crooner tweeted that the interview was fake and never happened. Tekno also passed a cheeky comment about Kizz Daniel that got people talking.

He said Kizz Daniel wasn't wealthy enough to pay him N1bn and cursed the person who published the false interview.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng