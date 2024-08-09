Nigerian content creator Oba Solomon has sparked reactions online after a clip of him talking about Verydarkman and his recent issues with Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin

Oba Solomon condemned VDM for trying to test the efficacy of Prophet Fufeyin's miracle water by using his hands, which are that of a sinner

In his video, Solomon advised VDM to take the deaf, blind and sick people to Prophet Fufeyin's church and allow the man of God to administer the miracle water himself

Nigerian content creator and preacher Oba Solomon has stirred mixed reactions online after sharing his thoughts about the issues between controversial activist Verydarkman and Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin.

Oba Solomon accused VDM of disgracing the man of God by attacking him and slamming his miracle water as fake.

In the viral clip, Oba Solomon accused Verydarkman of not using the real miracle water Prophet Fufeyin advertised earlier, which could bring an end to any human being's problem.

Oba Solomon shared what VDM must do

In his video, the preacher shared what VDM must do to determine the efficacy of Prophet Fufeyin's miracle water.

He stated why VDM's use of the miracle water was wrong and why it could not achieve what Prophet Fufeyin had said it would do.

Oba Solomon also shared that if VDM wants the water to work, he should take the deaf, blind and sick people to Prophet Fufeyin's church and allow the Man of God to administer the product himself.

Reactions trail Oba Solomon's advise to VDM

Here are some of the comments gathered by Legit.ng that trailed the Oba Solomon's video:

@flawless_Tos:

"Bird of the same feathers."

@hon_abayomi:

He be like say I no go sub DSTV. All I need is to buy data and jump on TikTok. I swear TikTok sweet die."

@officialcheda01:

"Oba wan set up Man of God."

@atobatele:

"Oba you dey Pastor Fufeyin ni."

@godwinjoesph:

"We don't need to go to his church, we go meet in Court."

@apella7:

"If u understand Oba very well you go know say no be VDM he dey tackle."

@owofittime:

"Only the wise will understand."

@haconte:

"Werey wan set up man of God."

Prophet Jeremiah unveils spiritual shirts, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Prophet Jeremiah unveiled a miracle soap, spiritual shirt, perfume, and mustard seed.

The cleric spoke about his spiritual items in a viral video. “The t-shirt I’m referring to—now listen carefully—is something I want you to understand. That’s why the Bible mentions Zechariah 3," he said.

