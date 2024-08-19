Female Half Caste Returns to Nigeria to Attend Graduation Ceremony at American International School
- A half-caste lady recently returned to Nigeria to attend a graduation ceremony at the American International School in Abuja
- Reflecting on her journey, she shared her near-miss experience at the airport, where she almost missed her flight
- After landing safely in Nigeria, she made her way directly to the school. Following the ceremony, she enjoyed a heartfelt reunion with her family
A young lady, of mixed heritage, recently returned to Nigeria to attend a significant event: the graduation ceremony at the American International School in Abuja.
As she shared her journey, she recalled how she nearly missed her flight, a moment filled with tension and urgency.
Graduation at American Internation School
Determined not to miss the milestone, she navigated the last-minute rush with a mix of anxiety and resolve.
Upon landing in Nigeria, she felt a surge of familiarity and excitement as she headed straight to the school.
Lady flies from London to Abuja
The reunion with her family was a heartwarming moment, one filled with hugs, laughter, and the warmth of being surrounded by loved ones.
She especially cherished the time spent with her father and mother, who had eagerly awaited her return. The video was posted by @mariepascalineee.
Watch the video below:
Reactions from netizens about the travel
Dabb said:
“E get one question wey I won ask buh e go reduce naija steez.”
The Grill King:
“American International School Abuja.”
Chidimma chiekezie:
“Sorry i don't understand, u came from where? to Nigeria for graduation, abi shy na Nigeria u supose commot from go graduation?”
Wavy said:
“My sister goes to school in Nigeria, so i came to visit form London for her graduation! What’s the problem?”
Tilda:
“That school looks like Nile university of Nigeria.”
Ameenah dtt:
“Your mom is too pretty, like why she looking like the youngest sister.”
Redhot413:
“Running dey reduce steeze.”
Abelejims:
“You say which part of Nigeria you go?”
Ashley:
“But I had to sleep in her Nigerian voice.”
NUMB:
“Ur the perfect mix of ur parents.”
User588761690591
Congratulations to your, Sister. Writing from West Africa Nigeria
Jesunifemi Ale:
“Some ppl R born to enjoy, enjoy Ur life my dear.”
PP Capital FX:
“Bro you were trying to suffocate the dog, bro was fighting for his life.”
DJ_Maduwa:
“I was at the graduation for my lil brother Mahmoud Jinjiri. I saw you and your family. Best wishes to all of you.”
Okonofua Eromosele Joseph:
“Steeze, is that a name?”
Lucky Collins:
“You are welcome my love.”
Ephraim Ajuyah:
“Omg you're soo pretty, where are you from.”
