A half-caste lady recently returned to Nigeria to attend a graduation ceremony at the American International School in Abuja

Reflecting on her journey, she shared her near-miss experience at the airport, where she almost missed her flight

After landing safely in Nigeria, she made her way directly to the school. Following the ceremony, she enjoyed a heartfelt reunion with her family

A young lady, of mixed heritage, recently returned to Nigeria to attend a significant event: the graduation ceremony at the American International School in Abuja.

As she shared her journey, she recalled how she nearly missed her flight, a moment filled with tension and urgency.

Lady returns to Nigeria. Photo credit: @mariepascalineee

Source: TikTok

Graduation at American Internation School

Determined not to miss the milestone, she navigated the last-minute rush with a mix of anxiety and resolve.

Upon landing in Nigeria, she felt a surge of familiarity and excitement as she headed straight to the school.

Lady flies from London to Abuja

The reunion with her family was a heartwarming moment, one filled with hugs, laughter, and the warmth of being surrounded by loved ones.

She especially cherished the time spent with her father and mother, who had eagerly awaited her return. The video was posted by @mariepascalineee.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from netizens about the travel

Dabb said:

“E get one question wey I won ask buh e go reduce naija steez.”

The Grill King:

“American International School Abuja.”

Chidimma chiekezie:

“Sorry i don't understand, u came from where? to Nigeria for graduation, abi shy na Nigeria u supose commot from go graduation?”

Wavy said:

“My sister goes to school in Nigeria, so i came to visit form London for her graduation! What’s the problem?”

Tilda:

“That school looks like Nile university of Nigeria.”

Ameenah dtt:

“Your mom is too pretty, like why she looking like the youngest sister.”

Redhot413:

“Running dey reduce steeze.”

Abelejims:

“You say which part of Nigeria you go?”

Ashley:

“But I had to sleep in her Nigerian voice.”

NUMB:

“Ur the perfect mix of ur parents.”

User588761690591

Congratulations to your, Sister. Writing from West Africa Nigeria

Jesunifemi Ale:

“Some ppl R born to enjoy, enjoy Ur life my dear.”

PP Capital FX:

“Bro you were trying to suffocate the dog, bro was fighting for his life.”

DJ_Maduwa:

“I was at the graduation for my lil brother Mahmoud Jinjiri. I saw you and your family. Best wishes to all of you.”

Okonofua Eromosele Joseph:

“Steeze, is that a name?”

Lucky Collins:

“You are welcome my love.”

Ephraim Ajuyah:

“Omg you're soo pretty, where are you from.”

Lady paid N5.2 million to fly with Air Peace

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady shared her flight experience after flying from London to Lagos using Air Peace.

The lady said she decided to fly with Air Peace after seeing so many reviews of the services offered by the airline.

Source: Legit.ng