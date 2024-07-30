Saida BOJ and Nigerian singer King Rydda have clashed over the series of claims made by the female influencer

In the video, King Rydda was the first to call out Saida BOJ and slammed her over all her utterances about men

In her response, Saida BOJ sent him to the gallows and questioned his music career while taunting him

Nigerian singer, King Rydda, and controversial social media influencer, Sarah Idaji Ojone, better known as Saida BOJ, have engaged in a social media war over the influencer's clams about men.

Legit.ng had reported that Saida BOJ had blasted men spraying ladies N200 at clubs. She claimed that the female gender should not follow such men.

King Rydda reacted to the video and exposed Saida BOJ by accusing her of using filters. He claimed that he saw her at a club, and she was not good looking.

After seeing the video, the controversial influencer replied with a new clip and blasted the music artist. According to her, the singer hasn't recorded any hit song, but was only known for impregnating Bobrisky's personal assistance.

She claimed that King Rydda cannot enter the places she goes to in a club, as she can only be found at the VIP section.

King Rydda slams Saida BOJ

In another recording made by the music act, he warned Saida BOJ to stop misleading gullible ladies. He claimed that the influencer was not up to his cleaner at home.

King Rydda also claimed that he has about ten girls he pays salaries and Saida BOJ cannot stand beside any of them.

King Rydda blasts Blessing CEO

In the recording, King Rydda also didn't spare Blessing CEO. He accused her of putting her mouth in a case that does not concern her.

He also accused her of using her BBL to scatter everywhere.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video. Here are some of the comments below:

@nomizonenews:

"Saida wey no get sense it’s obvious na single mother raise am na no father figure in her life."

@snazziemusic:

"Joke apart this girl irritating."

@0lolade360:

"And Ghana Buns Dey Sweet Ehn."

@presh.g_55:

"She’s always ready to defend herself 2/4."

@asiabig.son:

"Na who go marry this girl we dey wait for patiently."

@berrybankz590:

"Saidaboj go dey on her own oooo una go find her trouble, if she talk una go say she is rude una nor just fit allow the girl rest?"

@dhinma__:

"Clout chaser ke, she was on her own and you called her out now ehn?! Say another thing jur."

@internet__sweetheart:

"Na the Guy I blame ,Mad Person Dey dance for center of road you see other cars Dey drive pass am, You park motor go Dey ask am why E Dey dance for road."

@yoh_sam20:

"No be wetin dey do me be this when are we protesting again guys ?"

@bl3ld_zz:

"E no go better for two of them say Amen."

@miz_ninuola:

"The guy no lie sha. Make she take am easy."

Saida BOJ apologises for utterance

Legit.ng had reported that Saida BOJ had made a video and apologised for her utterance on the Honest Bunch podcast as she shed hot tears.

She noted that it wasn't N20 million she was supposed to say as the thing slipped from her mouth.

The influencer tried to correct the impression she gave about females billing men and women cheating on their partners.

