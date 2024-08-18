The Adeleke's family on Sunday, August 18, held the thanksgiving service of their late mother, senior mother in Israel, late Mrs Esther Adeleke

The dignitaries who attended the event include Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state and his Ogun state counterpart Dapo Abiodun

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun state was seen in a video alongside his nephew, Davido dancing on the big day

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State held a Thanksgiving service on Sunday at the Cherubim and Seraphim headquarters in Lagos State in memory of his late mother, Nnenna Esther Adeleke.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, Dapo Abiodun and other dignitaries attend Adeleke's late mother thanksgiving service in Lagos. Photo credit: @jidesanwoolu

The governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday, August 18.

The statement read:

“In memory of his late mother, Nnena Esther Adeleke and in appreciation of God’s blessings in his life, Governor Ademola Adeleke today attended the much-delayed Thanksgiving service at the headquarters of the Cherubim and Seraphim, Lagos, praising divine grace in the making of his governorship of Osun State.

“The Governor’s mother, late Esther Adeleke, was a Senior Mother- in- Israel of the church, the same title presently held by the Governor’s sister, Yeyeluwa Modupe Adeleke-Sanni.”

During the service, Adeleke acknowledged divine favours and successes in his life and as governor, The Punch reported.

As reported by The Nation, he was also said to have expressed his faith in God and commitment to using available platforms to praise and worship Him.

Davido and his dad at the Adeleke’s thanksgiving service in Lagos state. Photo credit: @ManLikeIcey

Davido, Billionaire businessman and father at the event

Notable attendees include the governor’s brother and billionaire businessman, Adedeji Adeleke; music star, David Adeleke, aka Davido; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; and Osun State Deputy Governor, Kola Adewusi.

The governor’s sister, Yeyeluwa Adeleke; his wives, Titilayo Adeleke and Ngozi Adeleke; his Chief of Staff, Kazeem Akinleye; media entrepreneur, Dele Momodu; and other top business and political associate of the governor were also said to have graced the event.

As reported by Daily Trust, founded by Pa Moses Orimolade Tunolase, the Cherubim and Seraphim (C&S) Church will be 100 years old in 2025.

Watch the videos of Governor Adeleke's thanksgiving service here:

