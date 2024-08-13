Nigerian TikTok lord Peller has got people talking online after he shared a clip of his recent visit to South Africa

In the numerous posts, Peller shared one of the highlights of his trip, which was a visit to the Safari and was spotted taking a walk with Lions

The Liver Streamer is famous for his hilarious content, and this seems to be a major highlight of his life as he spoke about the Lion Walk as one of his most revered moment

A video of renowned Nigerian TikToker and Live Streamer Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, visiting the Safari during his recent trip to South Africa has gone viral.

The Nigerian content creator was spotted doing something many would never dare do during his visit.

Nigerian Live streamer Peller stirs concerns online as video of him taking a walk with two lions on the safari goes viral. Photo credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

A video of Peller taking a walk with two of the Safari Lions has stirred viral reactions from netizens.

Peller brags about his Lion Walk

The expressive content creator stirred more reactions with the caption he added to his viral video.

Peller is one of many Nigerians to visit the South African Safari who went on a walk with the Lions.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that former BBNaija star Omashola also visited the Safari, and he did the Lion Walk, the same as lifestyle content creator Afobaje and celebrity fashion designer Toyin Lawani.

See Peller's video below:

Netizens react as Peller visits the Safari

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@oy.walex:

"No be Afobaje clip you go edit."

@tunde_eko1:

"I sure say you don piissss for body there."

@gberatan_saamualajo:

"Who noticed @peller089 as Daniel inside the Den of LION."

@titidama_:

"I'm scared for u o Peller."

@jo_blaq02:

"Werey say zero fear Dey play."

@tobi_nation__:

"U get mind boi."

@hodunugathread:

"Just 10 seconds them don chop you finish."

@innocent_gospel:

"BaBa weytin you drink give me update. At some point fear catch you abi you no add that Part."

@peller089:

"Remember before u walk with the king u will have to sign death or alive."

@hypeman_dee_:

"Imagine as peller do this video the person wey dey video am no come press record."

How Peller left people worried

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peller left people worried with a video of him suggesting a tragic event was about to happen to him.

Peller, who made headlines after visiting Olamide's studio, said in a moving video, 'You all will cry for me soon.'

Source: Legit.ng