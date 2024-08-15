Former Miss SA finalist, Chidimma Adetshina’s interest in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant has raised a reaction from BBNaija’s Phyna

The reality star took to X to share her thoughts on how it would affect other home-bred Nigerians who had been preparing

Phyna’s concerns about Chidimma’s participation drew a series of reactions from Nigerians on social media

BBNaija star Otabor Josephina, aka Phyna, has reacted to Chidimma Adetshina’s interest in the 2024 Miss Universe Nigeria pageant.

Chidimma recently announced that she had accepted an invitation from the organisers to participate in the pageant. This came after she was greatly bullied by many South Africans for being a finalist in the 2024 Miss SA pageant.

Shortly after the news of Chidimma’s interest in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant went viral, Phyna shared her thoughts about it on her X page.

Phyna causes stir over her reaction to Chidimma Adetshina's interest in Nigerian pageant. Photos: @unusualphyna, @chichi_vanessa

The BBNaija star showed concern for the other Nigerian beauty queens who had been preparing for the pageant and would be affected by Chidimma’s participation.

Phyna then advised Adetshina to shelve the idea of being part of the pageant this year and to try again another time.

In her words:

“Just thinking out loud oh . I’m in support of chidima o, but this one she now wants to rep us like this…. What will now happen to our own typical Nigerian Queens that have been preparing for it too, Omo i for Advise her to leave pageant first or for this year… then go next tym.”

However, Phyna’s submission was met with some pushback from a netizen who reminded her that Chidimma was invited, and she accepted. See the BBNaija star’s response to the tweet below:

Netizens react to Phyna’s take on Chidimma issue

Phyna’s submission on Chidimma Adetshina’s interest in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant was met with mixed feelings on social media. While some people agreed with the ex-BBNaija winner, others did not.

Read some of their comments below:

Lmao said Chidimma’s participation was the least Nigeria could do for her:

Bloom said not all states had participants for the Nigerian pageant:

Flex compared Phyna to the South Africans who bullied her:

Read more comments from Instagram below:

missbiola_:

“I think what they should have written to her was that they would be open to have her next year if she was still willing to contest for the pageant so in that way it fair on everyone and gives room for her and whoever wishes to contest next year to prepare well.”

queengideon:

“Nothing will happen. She will compete as a Nigerian and the chips will fall where they fall.”

onyeche_muffin:

“Nigeria and pity vote and win 5&6.”

Ms_nonie:

“I completely agree with Phyna on this one.”

nene_george:

“How about if she ends up not winning…. They better don’t do ojoro and also let her know she’ll have to accept defeat just incase she starts feeling entitled. That’s my 2 cents.”

Teeto__olayeni:

“This lady was bull!ed by another country and now she’s invited by her home country and people are having issues??? So how are we different from the South Africans? Abu she coming to participate means automatic winning????”

Nene_kusi:

“I support Phyna and VDM on this argument.”

beeolloh:

“Isn’t this the same thing south africans said gosh.”

blessiingfredrick:

“I'm with phyna on this. She should had applied next year cox all focus will be on her and it's not fair on the rest Queens that has been preparing since.”

yeahmeah:

“Did she stop your typical queen from competing?”

Lulu_ukuma:

“Did she stop the typical Nigerians from Winning? It's a competition and anyone can win.”

goodlife_001:

“Let her start frm beginning to compete for that spot...we no need person wey dey expect hand out..others that started frm the beginning, to audition for the spot, she's not better than them...if she couldn't fight for her right in SA, make she no get any special treatment here in naija.”

Dr.vivadara:

“You guys are just sentimental. Nigerians invite players that has Nigerian roots but wasn't born or raised her to play for them eg lookman. so why all the fuss?”

Rahzcarter:

“It’s funny how Nigerians act like there isn’t what’s called pity votes 😂😂 people will vote her to make South Africans look bad ! The other contestants should just go and warm eba.”

acelady_luck:

“So how are you all different from the South Africans?”

VDM speaks on Chidimma joining Nigerian pageant

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian controversial critic Martins Otse spurred reactions after he addressed former Miss South Africa 2024 finalist Chidimma Adetshina's decision to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant.

The critic explained that Chidimma's participation in Miss Universe Nigeria will jeopardise the chances of other Nigerian contestants as organisers will want to ensure she wins to send a message to South Africans.

VDM stated that it was not fair to Nigerian models who had been preparing all their lives for the pageant.

