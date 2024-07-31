Drama as DJ Chicken Slaps Apprentice Multiple Times During Tiktok Live: "Lunatic Trned Yeyebrity"
- Adedamola Abiodun, who goes by the stage name DJ Chicken, has caused an uproar on social media with his TikTok live
- The disc Jokey was seen with his apprentice on live, during which he gave him several dirty slaps
- The video sparked several conversations on social media, and many blasted Chicken for beating a grown man
DJ Chicken, whose real name is Adedamola Abidodun, has sparked an uproar on social media after he slapped one of his apprentices many times across the face.
The disc jockey, who previously bought a Benz, is known for his dramatic displays and restlessness on social media, but he took things to a different level this time.
Chicken, who reportedly told content creator Egungun that his wife was a witch, was seen on TikTok Live with an apprentice.
However, one thing that shocked fans was when he slapped the grown man several times on his cheeks.
What DJ Chicken told his apprentice
While he perpetrated the act, he told the boy that what he did was part of training him to become a man.
This did not sit well with many social media users, as they probed the DJ for beating him.
Watch video here:
Peeps react to DJ Chicken's video
What DJ Chicken did caught many social media users off guard, as some began to tag him as an abusive boss.
@l_am_kolekole:
"Money worshippers."
@fatimohdolapo:
"Totally wrong,we encourage bullying in nigeria."
@realgistvlog:
"Police should act fast."
@__kay_dee:
"This Lunat!c turned yeyebrity ought to be arrested.. it's really becoming unbecoming."
@scotia_safety_store:
"This is totally wrong.... because of what ,how much will he give these boys that he's always maltreating them."
@issybabe1:
"Please Who Is The Doctor That Released DJchicken From Yaba Left."
@waleniyitan:
"Is this not encouraging bullying?"
@ronkyflowers_decorations:
"This is too much ooo."
Portable and DJ Chicken fight dirty
Nigerian singer Portable and his street rival DJ Chicken spurred reactions online following their recent meeting.
The two entertainers who came for a night show immediately engaged in a fight that the bouncers separated.
The viral video showed the hefty guards holding Zazu from getting close to the TikToker, who, on the other hand, was showing preparedness to fight.
Source: Legit.ng
